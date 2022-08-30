We came across a reference to the emerald ash borer and realized that there’s been little in Arkansas media about it during the past couple of years. While many Arkansans may have forgotten about the invasive pest, the pest hasn’t forgotten about ash trees. We googled the topic and found that the EAB is very much in the news. Watertown, NY has committed $25,000 to figure out how to save its ash trees from EAB. The bug has recently reached Oregon – foresters are collecting ash tree seeds for long-term preservation efforts if all else fails. Dallas reported its first EABs in May and is looking into eradication efforts. Mankato, Minnesota, Aberdeen, South Dakota, Papillion, Nebraska and Cedar Rapids, Iowa officials are cutting and grinding down ash trees that are in poor condition. One New York community wants a congressional hearing into the problems that EAB is causing in that state and nationally. Purdue University researchers are looking to tweak the genetics of ash trees to make them EAB resistant. Other scientists are studying how different species of wasps might be used to kill EABs.
There continues to be a lot of press coverage of Camden-built HIMARS missile systems that Ukraine is using to pound the Russian invaders. An interesting account in the London Express about Russia’s failed attempts to locate HIMARS launch sites.
We are told that the Magnolia Junior Charity League has no plans to renew its Red Stocking Follies. The last Follies were held in 2018, and the pandemic did away with plans for 2021. The Follies were held once every three years. The variety show was one of the major fundraisers for the MJCL, which has moved on to other funding streams for its efforts to aid the children of Columbia County.
NASA hopes to take a big step toward returning humans to the moon this week with the launch of Artemis 1. It will test some of the hardware that will eventually put a space station into lunar orbit, and use that as a base for the exploration of the lunar surface. Our new online poll asks readers for their opinions about the Artemis program and the return of Americans to the moon after a half-century absence.
The United States has so far been spared any great impact from hurricane season. Good job, Mother Nature. Keep it up.
Princess Diana died 25 years ago tonight. Makes one feel old.
Five years ago, we reported that Farmers Bank & Trust was matching up to $35,000 in donations toward Hurricane Harvey relief. CLICK HERE to see the story.
MAD on Ice returns to the MAD Amphitheater in El Dorado November 19-January 2. More details will be forthcoming.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.