Go to the Compassion’s Foundation’s page on Facebook to see the Christmas wish lists of children staying at its shelter locations. CLICK HERE to see the list.
Last Thursday’s Winter Concert by the Magnolia School District choirs was wonderful. CLICK HERE to see the concert at PanthersTV on YouTube.
Good news coming out of the NCAA football transfer portal for Magnolia and Southern Arkansas University fans. Magnolia native and Louisiana-Monroe running back Kadyn Roach is transferring to SAU. He was a top, multi-sport athlete at Magnolia High and should be of immediate help in the backfield to new coach Brad Smiley. Our general impression is that South Central Arkansas has too few athletes who become Muleriders – we’re glad to see more youths from area high schools on the SAU rosters. The ULM Warhawks finished 4-8 in 2021, probably because Roach didn’t get enough playing time. His 2021 highlight: Scoring his team’s only touchdown in a season-opening 45-10 loss to Kentucky.
Remember that the Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in constant need of, well, anything a dog or cat needs. Food. Blankets. Grooming supplies. Good homes.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Thursday, December 9, Memphis: The City Magazine published an article by Chris McCoy headlined, “The Janus Attitude: Architect Brian Andrews mixes past and present to beautiful effect in his Midtown home.” Andrews is a Magnolia native who is now a professor of architecture at the University of Memphis. Andrews has collections gathered from around the world in his home.
Wow. The SAU women notch two back-to-back wins with more than 100 points. The Muleriders host Champion Christian on Tuesday – a good chance for a third 100-plus point game.
Temperatures will be much warmer this week, with lows around 60. Conditions will cool once a new front passes through by Thursday night.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareproter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.