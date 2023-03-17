Dr. Jeremy Chamberlain, a professor at Southern Arkansas University, gave a fascinating talk to the Rotary Club of Magnolia on Thursday covering the topic of alligators in Southwest Arkansas. CLICK HERE to see the club’s Facebook page and to hear his remarks, which begin at around the 16:00 mark. Alligators have been heavily researched elsewhere, but there’s been almost no research into the habits and habitat of “Alligator mississippiensis” in Southwest Arkansas. Chamberlain and undergraduate biology students at SAU are about to enter a third year of research. They have been monitoring alligators and alligator nests at several locations in the region, including Lake Columbia, Bois d’Arc Lake and other sites on public and private land. They examine nests, count eggs, erect trail cameras and make direct observations. They have turned up many interesting findings. Local ‘gators build nests much later than those living farther south. July is the peak nesting period. Female alligators lay about 60-80 eggs. But, they visit their nests only rarely – about a half-dozen times – and then only for a few minutes. This may be because their visits attract unwanted attention from egg predators – the overabundant raccoons in our area. Chamberlain said most nest raids by raccoons usually take place shortly after mom has left. About two-thirds of local alligator eggs are lost to raccoons. Hatchlings lose their lives in other ways, so the actual numbers of alligators surviving into adulthood is small. Chamberlain advises that if you want to watch alligators in the wild, a good spot is along the Arkansas 344 causeway on the east side of Lake Columbia.
We told Dr. Chamberlain after his alligator talk that we could have listened to his research results for another hour. He describes himself as a reptile ambassador, and he’s happy to speak with others about his two study focuses – alligators and water snakes.
Alligators and bears are native to our region. They belong here, and they thrived in Southwest Arkansas thousands of years before European settlement. They deserve our respect and reasonable conservation efforts.
Scientific research. Scientific research by professors and students at Southern Arkansas University. We love how that sounds. Scientific research is what separates what we think of as being a “real” university from one that simply grants a bachelor of arts degree. Scientific research represents progress and expanding the whole of human knowledge. We commend this research.
Sara’s on the Magnolia Square is replacing part of its front display window due to water damage. We’d say Sara’s and its predecessor, Talbot’s, got many decades of good service out of the window. It’s also praiseworthy that another downtown business owner is making a property improvement.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoo-mon says Ise might make a puddy good watchkat after all. Ies heard a noise outside about 3 a.m. and went to mes window. Ies alerted. The hoo-mon told mes to relax but hes couldn’t hear anything because hes had the desk fann blowing and Showtyme on the puter. So Ise went to the other window and stretched up to the blinds. Hoo-mon got interested and looked out the windows two. He said he could hear something. So hes walked outside to loooooook. Said it was strange because there wasn’t much wind on the street. Butt there was a strong wind coming over the rooftops. It was flapping the temporary plastik sheet over the top of Wild Ivy like crazy. Real loud. Hoo-mon said Ies got good ears. Hes proud of mes tufted ears.
Five years ago, we reported that Sinclair Pitts set an SAU record in the hammer throw. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Community Tax Service Inc. and Ben’s Bail Bond Inc. will have a ribbon-cutting at noon Monday, 1112 E. North.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all.
We’re going to continue our current online poll into the weekend. Safe to say that Arkansas State Parks are popular with our readers.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.