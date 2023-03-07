The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame named the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off as its 2023 inductee in the “Food-Themed Event” category from a field of 38 nominations. This is a great achievement and adds even more prestige to an event known across the nation for its food and fun. The Food Hall of Fame has done much in a short period to time to highlight the best among Arkansas’ restaurants, bakeries, proprietors and events. We congratulate festival director Bonnie Keith, Cook-off Chairman Jason Ray, steak cooking teams, committee chairman, event runners, vendors and everyone else who proved that Magnolia can be the best in a statewide competition.
State Sen. Steve Crowell (R-Magnolia) cast a disappointing vote in favor of House Bill 1419. It is the Republican-majority legislature’s attempt to stifle the Arkansas public’s right to directly place constitutional amendments on the Arkansas ballot. Shouldn’t have been heard by the House, much less gotten to the Senate, as Arkansas voters beat back a similar ballot measure in the last election. HB 1419 attempts an end-run around Arkansas voters.
A pick-up truck, eastbound on West Monroe Street on Monday night, struck a tree and overturned. The impact also knocked the tree down and blocked the street. The driver suffered only minor injuries.
We’ve always accepted letters to the editor. We just don’t get that many. And that’s strange since we have one of the largest online readerships of any South Arkansas-based news media.
We count five ongoing building improvement, repair or renovation projects happening on the Magnolia Square right now.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.