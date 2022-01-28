Facebook has reminded us of some posts we made this week 12 years ago. It was a momentous time for us. We had spent the prior week on vacation, using much of it to quietly visit about two dozen Magnolia business, professional and civic leaders. We pitched them with our plans to create magnoliareporter.com if we could wrangle sufficient advertising support to pay the bills. By week’s end, we had several commitments – enough to take the plunge while working toward more commitments. So, on Sunday, January 24, 2010, we cleaned out the office and wrote a two-week notice which we delivered to the boss the following morning. Then we went about our daily routine of producing a newspaper as usual. As an aside, it should be noted that we’d had many discussions in the past with our boss about employee resignations. Our mutual consensus was that two weeks’ notice is the proper thing to do. But on the whole, we’d prefer that the departing employee just leave. Go. We’ll mail you a severance check. However, we went lunch on that fateful Monday thinking that we’d spend the next two weeks doing the right thing and continue to work, although with decreased enthusiasm for the job and our eyes toward the future. Our boss solved that personal dilemma after lunch. She had talked it over with her boss and they agreed: Just leave. Go. We’ll mail you a severance check. The rest is history.
The past few months have been called “The Great Resignation” by many commentators. Many people have quit their jobs or not gone back to them as a result of the pandemic. We’re OK with disgruntled employees quitting – that’s part of the reason why our former employer agreed with us that people shouldn’t give two weeks’ notice – they should simply leave. It’s better for everyone in the end. That said, we can’t advise anyone to leave a job without a plan. We made the decision to leave our last job eight months before actually handing in our resignation. We took the time to make arrangements and execute plans. If you are not happy with your job you should quit by all means. But, have a plan. Save money. Consider what you really want to do with your life, and where you want to live it. Take online training or courses appropriate to your prospective vocation. Make contacts among people already in the field. Lastly, have the courage to make the change. Things should turn out fine if you’ve done the groundwork.
Jenny Williams, director of Marketing and Relations for Hope Landing, talked about the organization on Thursday to the Rotary Club of Magnolia. Hope Landing is a treatment center near El Dorado that helps children with developmental disabilities realize their potential.
Adventures with Purpose has solved another missing person case in Arkansas. On Wednesday, its powerful under-water radar and volunteer divers found a vehicle that contained the remains of Annie Lee Hampton, 69, in a lake near Marianna. She had been missing for more than two years. Last November, the group found a vehicle and the body of Samantha Jean Harper in a creek near Russellville – she had been missing since 1998. Adventures with Purpose is a group of people that specializes in solving cold cases where searches of bodies of water with its radar might be useful. Earlier this week, AWP searched a lake near Hot Springs based on a fisherman’s belief that he had found a vehicle underwater. AWP found the vehicle, but it turned out to have been an abandoned car from the 1930s. Since it was nearby and knew of the Hampton case, and had time to spare before its next scheduled stop, the AWP team went to Marianna. It searched a river without success, then went to a second suspected location and found Hampton’s overturned vehicle in the water far out from a lake boat ramp. CLICK HERE to learn more about AWP.
Five years ago today, we reported on the annual meeting of the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. Quality-of-life issues were a focus. CLICK HERE to read the article.
