We love stories like this. The Cooperative Extension Service opens up 11 summer intern slots to college students statewide. One student was selected from each of five schools -- Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello, Arkansas-Fayetteville, Arkansas State and Mississippi State. ASU-Beebe will have two student interns. Southern Arkansas University will have four – Lensey Ford, Colton Hewitt, Belle Richardson and Anna White. The internships give all of the students a boost for future employment within the CES, perhaps as a County Agent. SAU remains the “go-to” place in Arkansas when school districts need agriculture educators, and businesses want to hire young people knowledgeable about the business of agriculture. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Time now for our occasional egging of the state’s agriculture-industrial complex for failing to show adequate love to the SAU ag program. They should follow the example of First Financial Bank.
We last asked readers about four-day school weeks three years ago. The concept has been back in the news recently so we’re asking readers again. Last time, local opinion was split about 50-50.
Amtrak supporters are asking communities along North Louisiana’s Interstate 20 corridor to adopt resolutions encouraging the Canadian Pacific to allow passenger trains to operate on its tracks. CP is inclined to support an Amtrak route from Dallas to Atlanta, but wants more written support. Connections in Atlanta would make rail trips to Florida and all along the East Coast practical. Yes. We would definitely take a train from a location such as Shreveport or Monroe to Atlanta and up to Washington and New York. It’s a crawl compared with a jet, but it’s far more comfortable. And we’ll continue to lobby for a national network of high-speed trains for passenger travel.
Just throwing this out there. Magnolia High School and the Magnolia School District need to be gifted with endowed chairs to retain and obtain the best talent to lead the district’s various academic departments.
Brooke Jackson Gasaway, assistant Arkansas Attorney General, has been granted permission by the Arkansas Supreme Court to withdraw as counsel in the case of Matthew Ryan Elliott. Elliott remains in prison for a homicide he committed as a teenager more than two decades ago, but continues to seek to have his life sentence mitigated.
Well, the lights are on inside the soon-to-open Whataburger. In somewhat related news, we note that Sonic Drive-in is changing its hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
With the snow forecast for tonight, we would not take the Saturday basketball schedule in Hot Springs as a given. We suggest that the public monitor news media through the day for possible schedule changes.
Five years ago, we reported that Jordan Duran was crowned as Miss Magnolia. CLICK HERE to see the story.
