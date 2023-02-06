Southern Arkansas University recorded fall 2022 enrollment of 5,094. It set a school record and was 15 percent above fall 2021 enrollment. Last week, President Trey Berry announced spring 2023 enrollment of 4,677. This was a spring enrollment record for SAU. Most universities suffer a drop-off between fall and spring enrollments, but for SAU to set a spring base of almost 4,700 students is outstanding. It is a credit to the university’s recruitment efforts, which is a reflection of what SAU has to offer prospective students. Let’s hope that this momentum continues.
Today’s top story comes from our persual of Columbia County real estate records. Mag-Wal, Inc., of Little Rock, which owns the former Walmart shopping center on East Main, has taken out two loans totaling $995,000. The money will be invested into the renovation of the property. Let’s have a big cheer for any company that wants to invest almost a million dollars to maintain property it owns in Magnolia. We’ve often been annoyed at the condition of the parking lot in this particular location and we’re happy to learn that its resurfacing is among the ownership’s plans.
We have no information on why Chick-A-Dilly was closed Saturday and Sunday. Maybe someone will tell us.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Magnolia Police Department put three new Dodge Chargers into service. CLICK HERE to see the story.
For a second consecutive week, there was no area news in the weekly Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission report.
Given our experience from 3 a.m. Sunday, we believe there may be a market for a second 24-hour restaurant in Magnolia.
Venison is the secret.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon’s training continues. He now knows that when my paw touches the kee-bord, his work ends. What he does while I sleep is of no concern to me.
Check around your property for potential fire hazards.
Awards shows are something we find eminently skippable.
Arkansas Business magazine reports this week that Farmers Bank & Trust is financing most of a $3.35 million deal that’s allowing Yellow Dog Leasing LLC to buy a six-building warehouse complex in North Little Rock.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. If that’s your best political material, give up comedy.