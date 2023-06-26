We’ve finally seen the list of Arkansas State Parks that Mike Mills, former secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, wanted to close. He was fired by Gov. Sarah Sanders when he tried to get an audience with her to discuss his proposal. The parks included the South Arkansas Arboretum in El Dorado, the Conway Cemetery near Bradley, the Marks’ Mills and Jenkins Ferry Civil War battlegrounds near Fordyce and Sheridan, respectively, and the Herman Davis Museum in Manila, the Arkansas Post Museum in Gillett, and the Lower White River Museum in Des Arc. Arkansas has a fine state park system – on the whole better than the state systems of the surrounding states. But we’re also OK with the Tourism Department having authority to close parks. The state wouldn’t save a whole lot of money closing this set of parks, but we can see the practicality of turning most of them over to their respective cities or counties.
Sonic Drive-in finally got its signs repaired.
2,000 before breakfast.
Noting a press report that says the City of Blytheville is considering the establishment of a downtown entertainment district where alcohol can be carried openly. The Magnolia City Council recently approved the creation of such a district.
Came close to tagging a big doe with the car Sunday night in the 1300 block of North Jackson Street, near Margaret Street. It’s never surprising to see deer almost anywhere in Magnolia.
We’ve said for years that people should pay highway taxes based on their actual use. As more people use electric vehicles, and less gasoline is used, this is becoming an issue since many states use gasoline taxes as their preferred source of highway funding. There’s a pilot program in Oregon, Utah and Virginia (coming soon to Hawaii) that taxes vehicles based on miles driven and not gasoline consumed. Keep watching. This will become a bigger deal.
Ten years ago, we reported on the Magnolia Arts production of “Charlotte’s Web.” CLICK HERE to see the story.
Late June is traditionally pretty dead for news, as evidenced by the fact that some people are trying fill the vacuum with “no there there” stories out of Hunter Biden.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We’re beginning to think that Ron DeSantis may be the Rick Perry of the 2024 presidential campaign. Starts off well in the polls, but collapses when he has to participate in debates with several candidates.