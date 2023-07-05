Governor Sanders made another disappointing if predicable appointment on Monday, selecting Cody Hiland to succeed the late Robin Wynne as an associate justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court. Hiland has never been a judge. He was at the time of his appointment the chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party. Keep in mind that under Amendment 80 of the Arkansas Constitution, Arkansas judicial elections are, officially, non-partisan. Candidates don’t file as Democrats or Republicans. However, in recent years, some candidates have cloaked themselves with a party label. We criticized Chris Carnahan on this point last year, when he unsuccessfully opposed Wynne for the associate judgeship. Carnahan had been endorsed by the Arkansas Republican Party. Hiland did appear to have a decent record as a local prosecutor and a United States Attorney, but tossed aside any pretense of non-partisanship when he joined the governor’s 2022 campaign. Hiland will serve until a new judge chosen in the 2024 election cycle takes office. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We noticed a new article about states cracking down on freight railroads because of recent mishaps. Among the measures are getting trains to slow down, and to be more pro-active in identifying track problems. The political critics miss the more pressing and obvious solution: Rebuilding the nation’s rail system to eliminate train-road vehicle crossings, allow for heavier loads, and to create high-speed passenger train corridors.
We’ve been having a bit of wanderlust lately. Our new online poll reflects this, offering readers a choice of seven “off the beaten path” travel destinations. Asian and African locations are doing well. South America, not so much. You have plenty of time to vote.
Maple flavor.
Scientists at the Maine-based Climate Reanalyzer Project say that Monday may have been the hottest day since humans began keeping temperature records, which is to say, the warmest day in recorded history worldwide. A press report said that Monday’s global daily average temperature was 62.6 degrees.
We enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July with the family on Tuesday. Nothing says holiday like kids, flag-themed cake and fireworks. We also watched a piece of space junk traverse the night sky.
One year ago, we reported that Columbia County’s jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.