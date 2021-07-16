Opening emails is one of our first morning tasks. So, we were a little groggy and misread the headline as “Peoples Bank acquires Bank OZK.” If we were talking about GDP instead of assets, that would be like Algeria taking over the United States. On closer examination, of course, it turned out that Peoples Bank of Magnolia is acquiring the Magnolia branch of Bank OZK – not the whole company. A big difference. We’re told that Bank OZK has a little over $40 million in local assets, which is a tiny amount of its total $27 billion in assets. Peoples, on the other hand, has around $217 million in assets. This makes the acquisition a huge deal for Peoples but not so much for Bank OZK. A quick look at the map made us realize that Magnolia is Bank OZK’s southernmost outpost in Arkansas. Of course, everything is done electronically these days so that physical location seldom matters, but one does get the sense that Bank OZK is fine with trimming off what is, to Bank OZK, a minor operation. Nonetheless, it’s a big step for Peoples Bank. Peoples plans to keep the Bank OZK location in operation despite its main office being just down the block.
The Magnolia Panthers football schedule has been finalized and will be published at a later date. The key thing to know: The season-opening neutral site game against Harrison, which was played last year at Little Rock Christian, will be played this year at Searcy.
South Arkansas lithium was all over the next this week. Let’s hope there’s even bigger news to come. It’s wonderful that many companies have taken an interest in extracting the power-storing element from brine. But what we truly want are the “value added” industries – the companies that make electric batteries for cars, homes and personal electronics. We will repeat that we’ll be very disappointed if South Arkansas’ sole role in any lithium boom is to produce it, only to ship it out.
S, get help.
Looks like a wet weekend ahead for South Arkansas.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.