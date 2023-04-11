We published on Sunday an article about the Noxube Cemetery Preservation Association and its efforts to maintain and protect the site near Emerson. Today, we have published a brief about an upcoming meeting of the Mount Pisgah Methodist Cemetery Association. Spring is often the season for meetings of this type, as responsible persons seek to take care of the grounds where their loved ones or more distant relatives are buried. This type of work is important. There are dozens of small family, church or community-based cemeteries in Columbia County. Some of them are maintained to a high degree. Some receive a minimum level of maintenance. Some are either forgotten or almost forgotten. All of them deserve to be remembered and maintained, at least to the degree that one would notice their presence, and aren’t accidentally demolished during a logging operation. Each of these cemeteries should have an association that raises enough money to get them cleared and mowed annually. Most of them should have an associated non-profit corporation that raises money and creates an endowment, sufficient to keep cemeteries maintained and to make improvements, such as the re-setting of tombstones and monuments. Sadly, there’s also a need to improve the monitoring of cemeteries to guard against vandalism and other criminal activity. It would be nice if these associations also maintained a website or Facebook page to keep members updated about burials and other cemetery events. Cemeteries are more than burial places for the dead. They are important historic sites that tell everyone about a community’s past. Many of them have museum-quality monuments and works of art that commemorate our dead.
Taps Crafts and Gifts has opened on the southeast side of the Magnolia Square.
Magnolia High School will produce “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” later this month, but we’ve not received much information about it.
To us, the controversy was never about whether alcohol sales in Columbia County created jobs, or whether such sales were to the moral detriment of our community. It was about whether adults would be allowed to purchase alcohol beverages in whatever manner they preferred. The vote was a resounding yes.
That said, it’s clear that alcohol sales in Columbia County plugged a significant hole in sales tax leakage to other counties and parishes.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoo-mon says Ise a puddy good puddy kat most of the time, except when Ise claws his nees when he’s at his puter. Sometimes he understands that Ise wants to play.
Not for nothing. We’d bet money that there is at least one person in the Camden area who, directly or indirectly, spies for a Russian military intelligence agency.
We posted an article on Monday about Walmart’s plans to install thousands of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Any mention of electric vehicles tends to drive a certain element of the population -- fossil fuel fans -- ballistic. We’re fine with the development of electric vehicles and any other reasonable method to produce and store power. We only hope that Magnolia isn’t dead last to receive an EV charging station before something else comes along, like Dr. Emmett Brown’s Mr. Fusion device.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.