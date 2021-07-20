The Lori Ann Callison case should serve as a local "poster child" for the many reasons why the nation should rethink its notions of criminality and mental health. We won't rehash the case in this column. In brief, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison after representing herself in Circuit Court for having violated the terms of her probation on prior charges. CLICK HERE to read more about the case. It's true that Ms. Callison committed crimes, but it's also true that these crimes are likely an extension of addiction and mental problems. The nation needs a total flip in how we approach crimes and criminal behavior. Yes, we need to protect people who are being assaulted, robbed and scammed. But there's hardly a case police handle that isn't first a mental health and/or addiction problem. Unfortunately, law enforcement officers don't have the option of reacting to it that way. They arrest people for the crime that's been committed. Judges also have limited options that are geared toward making sure that crimes are punished, and not that sick people are treated. With many crimes, the first thing that should happen is giving a judge -- in concert with the defendant's lawyer and the prosecution -- options to mitigate further danger and damage to a victim, and then to see that the defendant receives the counseling, in-patient or out-patient therapy, and drug therapy necessary to stabilize their condition. Punishment for a crime should be a secondary consideration. Today, society reacts to the crime first and makes mental health treatment a secondary consideration -- if it gets any real consideration at all. We hope in vain that mental health treatment programs in our penal system will "turn around" inmates while they live under circumstances and conditions in prison that are hardly conducive for the desired effect. For the vast majority of defendants and victims -- and society as a whole -- the typical approach to crime and punishment isn't working. A helpful first step would be to tone down the rhetoric that screams, "Punish!" A second step would be to have courageous elected officials and government agencies who are willing to recognize that mental health approaches need more experimentation and funding. Our criminal justice system has failed people like Lori Ann Callison and millions like her. We can do better.
While browsing through various local organization websites on Monday, we came across a "news" section. The section was topped by an event that happened in 2017. We've said this many times: Keep your websites and Facebook pages updated in order to keep your customers and friends engaged. Certainly, if you operate a retail business, you can feature one of your products daily or weekly. If you are part of a social or civic group, there must be something your group has done to justify a weekly or monthly website update. Facebook pages and websites are powerful tools, but only if you use them.
Along these same lines, if posts to your website or Facebook page are the only efforts you make to reach the general public, you're not trying very hard. They're OK if your sole goal is reaching people who are already members, fans or customers. But if you want a broader audience, well, there's no other way to say it -- you need to get the word to magnoliareporter.com . One of the great things about mass media is the "mass." On a daily basis, our website reaches far more people that does your Facebook post or tweet. If you're not telling magnoliareporter.com what you're doing, you are only talking to yourself.
Magnolia was well represented in this week's issue of Arkansas Business magazine. We can't give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that three separate articles had Magnolia focuses. The weekly Exec Q&A feature was with Elizabeth Burns Anderson, executive director of the new Farmers Bank Foundation. In an article by Jan Cottingham headlined, "Family Ties, 'Miracle' Aid Flying Burger," Robert Smith was interviewed about the creation, development and growth of the Magnolia-based Flying Burger & Seafood franchise. The company now has 10 restaurants in four states, and expects to have more than $16 million in sales this year. The third article is this week's Arkansas Business editorial, "A Rising Tide," which discusses Flying Burger and the importance of family, mentors and -- in the case of the pandemic -- being in a good position to benefit from federal aid.
Facilitator.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Call him at 870-904-3865 or email news@magnoliareporter.com.