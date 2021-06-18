Southern Airways Express is the newest advertising client of magnoliareporter.com, and today we welcome the company aboard. Southern Airways Express is the most successful of El Dorado Goodwin Field’s Essential Air Service providers, and is committed to building out its service from El Dorado and other Arkansas destinations, Hot Springs and Harrison/Branson. Southern took over EAS operations in El Dorado in August 2017 with daily and weekend flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. In May 2019, Southern added a daily round trip to Memphis, with service continuing to Nashville. This allows South Arkansas residents to fly from their backyard to the major hubs of DFW and Memphis/Nashville. And, this month, Southern introduced weekend flights connecting El Dorado with the vacation centers of Hot Springs and Harrison/Branson. Magnolia and Columbia County residents who want direct airport-to-airport service from El Dorado to the Dallas and Memphis hubs should check out Southern Airways Express’ convenient and affordable schedule. A special note: If you’re part of the SAU community as a student, faculty or staff member, you can get 25 percent off published fares from El Dorado to Dallas/Fort Worth. More information is available at the Southern Airways Express website.
It slipped by us that Tuesday, June 15 was Arkansas Statehood Day. Arkansas has been a state since 1836. Arkansans can and should make a bigger deal out of Statehood Day than they do, but it has the misfortune of falling when school is out, and Memorial Day, Juneteenth and the Fourth of July are all wrapped into it.
Remember that Sunday is Father’s Day.
Downtown streets have been painted and signed as part of Saturday’s Pedals for Compassion bicycle tour.
Weather should be great for Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday at South Side Park.
Pedals and Juneteenth demonstrate that Magnolia can handle two big events at the same time.
We received over the phone on Wednesday what we presume was a push poll on behalf of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. She’s seeking the Republican Party’s nomination for governor next year. Her only announced Republican opponent is Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of a former Arkansas governor and former press secretary to the ex-president. Our presumption that the poll was from the Rutledge camp is based on the fact that it contained laudatory phrasing about Rutledge as AG, while framing questions about Sanders in more negative terms. We think we got across the point that while we consider Sanders unqualified and not a very nice person, we regard Rutledge as incompetent. There’s not enough known about the stirrings of candidates among Democrats to express an opinion. We do know enough about Ricky Harrington Jr., the prospective Libertarian Party nominee, to say that he merits serious consideration.
Tomato and basil.
China launched three men on Wednesday to its new space station – China’s first manned space mission in five years. The United States last had men on the moon in 1972. Hope we’re wrong but we feel confident that the Chinese space program will beat the United States back to the moon. It’s said China won’t have a moon mission until the 2030s, but that America and its partners will have a manned mission in 2024. Our bet is that China is on a much faster track than it appears, and that the United States won’t get back to the moon as “quickly” as it hopes. Successive American political administrations muffed up the lunar exploration so badly it’s hard to see how it will overcome another nation, like China, that makes a determined effort.
The crawfish season is rapidly winding down. Get ‘em from your favorite vendor while they’re still fresh.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.