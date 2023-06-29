Sparks in the Park will be Monday night at East Side Park, building toward Independence Day on Tuesday. We always encourage the public to take part in those celebrations that we do have in Magnolia. Supporting what we have is a sure-fire way to get more of them. Sparks in the Park, the Magnolia Blossom Festival, the Columbia County Fair, Juneteenth – these are all things that make the warm and fuzzy memories of childhood that our young people have going forward. We want them to be good memories upon which they will draw in the future.
Sonic Drive-In reports that its Tots will be in more than 4,000 Walmart SuperCenters later this month, “allowing Sonic fans to enjoy their favorite warm and crispy Tots when they can’t visit the drive-in.” The initial marketing is for 28-ounce packages of Sonic Tots in the frozen potato section, starting at $4.98. We suppose there are people who crave Tater Tots at 3 a.m., although why the Sonic variety might top Ore-Ida eludes us.
Noticed lights on inside a shuttered Magnolia restaurant. Maybe something’s happening. We shall see.
Good news from a friend.
The Rotary Club of Magnolia will dine today at the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank, then travel to the Magnolia Police Department for a simulation demonstration.
A flight of Black Hawk helicopters landed one day last week at Magnolia Municipal Airport to take on fuel.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoo-mon tricked mes into the kat karrier early this morning and took mes for a ride to a drive-through for coffee and a sandwich. He didn’t give mes any coffee or sausage, though. The hoo-mon said hes trying to de-cents-afy mes to ride in a karrier. Said hes doesn’t want mes to think that riding in a karrier means something bad will happen to mes. Hes had tweets ready for mes back home. Hesa good boy.
The Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia is hiring part-time youth development professionals able to work 2:30-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, with occasional weekend duties. Applications can be picked up at the Boys & Girls Club between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Ten years ago, we reported that Kelby Nelson won the Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival Rotary Tiller Race. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Another reminder to vote in the Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas contest. We’re voting for Southern Aluminum’s Swirl Tables to advance in the round of 16. CLICK HERE to vote.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We had no immediate plans to travel to Florida, anyway. Outside chance we may travel to North Carolina later in the year, though.