We’re still on the Buc-ee’s watch, keeping track to see which Arkansas city will become the first to host one of the Texas chain’s supersized convenience stores. If we had to bet, we’d say it’s going to be Arkadelphia. Arkadelphia is laying the groundwork for a southside bypass that will connect Interstate 30 with U.S. 67 north of the Arkadelphia airport. The bypass will include what will be, in effect, generous frontage road on the east side of the interstate. Lots of Buc-ee’s news in the past week. It got a green light to build a 54,000-square-foot store on Interstate 65 in Smiths Grove, near Bowling Green, KY. Ground will be broken this week for a site in Crossville, TN. The Auburn, AL City Council voted last week to annex land and appropriately zone property for a location on Interstate 85. Buc-ee’s is also leading the charge to install plug-ins for electric vehicles. Buc-ee’s had an option to buy land in Texarkana a couple of years ago. but did not follow through with it. It won’t be coming to Magnolia because we’re not blessed with an interstate. But we will root for our friends up north.
We have previously challenged Murphy USA to raise its vision and to create a division that’s more like Buc-ee’s and a little less like Murphy USA, but our El Dorado friends seem more focused on building better corner convenience stores.
There are restaurants and rumors of restaurants in Magnolia. We’ve advanced past some fast-food places being considered fine dining.
Arkansas Business magazine this week had some nice words to say about South Arkansas and "clean" lithium. The future is exciting.
South Arkansas legislators: What have you done lately to press for the complete four-laning of U.S. 82?
Hoping Panthers football team members are joining the basketball stars in the weight room.
That arrest was crushing.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Leslie Rutledge are about equally unpopular with Arkansas voters, says TalkBusiness. Go figure.
The Arkansas Razorbacks, led in part by Magnolian Matt Goodheart, made a strong run for the College World Series. Their fans can be proud.
Do you realize that we’re only about three months out from the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show?
Yes. More news over the weekend about Resolute Forest Products planning to spend millions to upgrade the Glenwood mill it acquired at the same time it bought the former G-P mill in El Dorado. We have high hopes for Doman Building Material Group's plans for the former Hixson Lumber facility in Magnolia.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com, or call him at 870-904-3865.