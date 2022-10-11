Disclaimer: We are not financial advisers. But we do keep fairly close track of news involving lithium. This news is fun to read if you live and work in South Arkansas because of local interest in Albemarle Corporation and Standard Lithium. A recent Yahoo! Finance article by Ramish Cheema claims that Albemarle is the No. 1 lithium-related stock to buy now. Standard Lithium is his No. 7 pick. Cheema said Standard Lithium needs to “pay little attention to protecting the environment (in Arkansas) since no rare species are there, there is abundant water, and the overall regulatory environment is more favorable than other areas.” He said the present value of its projects may go as high as $2.3 billion based on the percentages of ownership interests. Cheema notes that lithium now accounts for 60 percent of Albemarle’s revenues, while accounting for 42 percent of revenues a year ago. “During that same period, the company’s lithium sales increased by 178% annually, with volumes growing by 18%. Finally, by the end of this year, Albemarle Corporation expects its operating income to grow by as much as 300% annually,” he wrote. Full disclosure: We own no Albemarle or Standard Lithium stock.
Albemarle’s key lithium advantage appears to be in the diversity of its holdings, from the evaporation of brine to produce lithium in the Chilean desert, to hard-rock mining in Australia and the U.S. East Coast, to the unrealized potential to extract lithium as a by-product of the South Arkansas brine it uses for bromine production. However, the most cursory reading of lithium news points out the environmental, regulatory, political and supply-chain problems with evaporation and hard-rock mining. Standard Lithium’s advantage is its closed-loop production method, extracting the element from South Arkansas brine, and returning that brine back underground. It’s fast but also comparatively low volume. We expect there will continue to be a mix of lithium production methods and that South Arkansas will enjoy the financial benefits of some of it.
We’ve often speculated that there are a few Albemarle millionaires in our midst. Or, at least, some friends and neighbors who have made a lot of money from Albemarle stock. If you had the foresight to buy 1,000 shares of Albemarle at the low of $6.43 on March 3, 1995, and kept the stock, it would be worth $278,090 today. Albemarle’s 52-week high is $308.24 (worth $308,240 in our example).
The story broke on Friday so it’s possible that it was under-reported, and certainly didn’t get the attention it deserves. A case of avian flu was confirmed at a poultry farm in Madison County. Avian flu can have devastating effects on bird flocks. State Veterinarian John Nilz was highly euphemistic in describing what happened next on the quarantined Madison County farm. “The birds on the affected farm were depopulated to prevent the spread of disease and will not enter the food system.” Meaning, several thousand birds were killed, composed and buried in an approved landfill. We’d speculate that the poultry operation itself is going through a “deep cleaning” that would make a COVID-19 deep cleaning look like wiping up a water spill. A potential avian flu outbreak is something all Arkansans must take seriously, whether or not they raise poultry. A serious outbreak could cause poultry prices to skyrocket as birds would become scarce. Madison County is in the heart of U.S. turkey production, and is even now gearing up for the holiday season. Producers will endure a lot of expense keeping their flocks safe. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Five years ago, we reported that Southern Arkansas University scientists launched a balloon with an instrument package that rose to 93,000 feet. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We can't give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that Issue 203 of Manufacturing Today has an unbylined article about Amfuel headlined, "Rising from the Ashes." It details the Magnolia company's rise from bankruptcy to its current condition. It quotes President Michael Accordino and Vice President of Operations Faith Elliott.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet this month.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.