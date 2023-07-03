Our hobbies include checking the various aircraft monitoring apps to see what’s flying in the area. Sometimes, it’s a tip off to breaking news. One day last week, we noticed three medical helicopters – one landing in TEXarkana, one flying toward TEXarkana, and another flying away from TEXarkana. The timeline coincided with a deadly accident with multiple injuries, although we didn’t know that at the time. But the greater curiosity is just wondering. Who are all of these people, where are they flying, and why? Maybe they are flying on business, or to start a vacation. Maybe they’re flying to or from a wedding or a funeral. They could be traveling to a sports event, or to pick up a newly-adopted child. One airline that flies over Magnolia every night, at about 1-1:30 a.m., is a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Mexico City. Who flies between Istanbul and Mexico City, and why? Is there that much business, tourism, family or diplomatic activity between Mexico and Turkey? Most of the high-flying east-west traffic above Magnolia is between Dallas, Atlanta or mid-eastern seaboard points. North-south traffic is generally between Houston and Chicago, Houston to the upper eastern seaboard, or Houston and Mexico City to European destinations. Our sky does get some east-west traffic from Seattle and Denver to Atlanta and Florida. It’s just fun to watch.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that today’s issue of Arkansas Business features Mary Fowler, CEO of Peoples Bank of Magnolia, in its weekly Exec Q&A feature. Among other topics, she discusses small-town banking, loan demand and the bank’s work to keep good employees. The current issue of Arkansas Business includes its annual list of largest Arkansas-based banks, ranked by return on equity. Bodcaw Bank is No. 16 at 15.54 percent, Farmers Bank is No. 17 at 15.36 percent, Security Bank of Stephens is No. 19 at 14.98 percent, Bank of Bearden is No. 29 at 13.87 percent, Peoples Bank is No. 40 at 11.84 percent, First Financial Bank of El Dorado is No. 46 at 11.48 percent, Community State Bank of Bradley is No. 47 at 11.27 percent.
We’ve not been able to establish the current status of Dorothy’s Diner – the former Chatterbox location. It has been closed for several days and we’ve not received any responses to our inquiries as to whether it is open or closed. The restaurant was opened in late January.
Jeremiah Williams, a Southern Arkansas University graduate, has been named supervisor of Secondary Schools for the Bossier Parish, LA, school district. Williams was promoted from the position of Parkway High School principal.
Ten years ago, we reported that SAU and the City of Magnolia were working together on mosquito eradication. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.