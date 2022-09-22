We continue to monitor the international debate about lithium mining. We can provide you with a link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on September 13, 2022, Stereo Chemistry produced a podcast by Matt Blols and Kerri Janson entitled “Lithium mining’s water use sparks bitter conflicts and novel chemistry.” It goes into a little bit of detail as to why Albemarle Corporation has its doubts about the approach of Standard Lithium to lithium extraction from South Arkansas brine.
JavaPrimo in Magnolia has changed its operating hours. It will be open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Speaking about a place in Magnolia with great burgers.
8: Welcome to 2022.
There’s a shortage of carbon dioxide. Among other things, it could have a big impact on small breweries.
Ten years ago, the Magnolia Junior Charity League had named its newest provisional members.
Fall begins at 8:03 p.m. tonight. Winter starts Wednesday, December 21. It’s going to be a few weeks before it consistently feels like autumn.
