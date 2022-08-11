It’s worth counting down – the return of students to the Southern Arkansas University campus. SAU even has an on-line countdown clock for it. CLICK HERE to see it. Zero hour is 7 a.m. Friday for returning students (through Saturday) and Sunday for new students. We’re assuming that Walmart has received its truckload of mini-fridges. In fact someone once told us – don’t know if it’s true – that aside from just before Christmas, SAU fall move-in weekend is the store’s busiest time. Magnolia isn’t quite Magnolia without students, faculty and staff at SAU. So, Magnolia – roll out that blue and gold welcome rug
Arkansas Advocate will launch its website on Tuesday, August 16. It will the 29th state-specific website of States Newsroom. States Newsroom is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit news operation financed by private donations. It seeks to produce high-quality journalism without advertising, subscription fees or paywalls. We’ve been impressed by the work of Louisiana Illuminator, another States Newsroom affiliate. magnoliareporter.com will continue to pick up articles of interest from Louisiana Illuminator, and look forward to distributing content from Arkansas Advocate as well.
We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that Rex Nelson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has produced another Southern Arkansas University-related column, published Wednesday and headlined, “Remembering its Roots.” The column details some of the pre-war history of SAU.
Ten years ago, we were reporting on the imminent, permanent closure of The Cameo Theatre. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Monticello voters approved the renewal of a 1-cent city sales tax on Tuesday, 251-90.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.