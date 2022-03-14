Magnolia Panthers basketball coach Ben Lindsey summed up the season at the post-game press conference Saturday, just after Magnolia beat Blytheville 59-56 for its third Class 4A basketball title in four years. “These kids have had a target on their back every game for three years. They find a way to win. They come up with plays. They get it to Derrian (Ford) when he needs it. He makes plays, but these other guys – they come up with steals, rebounds, free throws. You never know who is going to make a play.”
Junior Nevi Tell said that he did black out when he hit the court hard in the later stages of the game. He lay motionless for several seconds before finally getting up on his own power. He stayed in the game.
We saw at least three fights in the stands during the final session of the basketball championships. Hot Springs Police and other law enforcement quickly stepped in. We trust no Magnolians were involved in such nonsense.
Thanks to one of our Magnolia friends for pointing us toward a good parking place.
If you wonder what the VIPs – officials, special visitors, media and others -- eat in the hospitality room at the State Championships – we wouldn’t know. It was some type of boxed meal this year. We got bottled water and walked out. We’re certain that the hospitality room at the Class 4A tournament in Magnolia had a much better table.
What quality of boys’ basketball team will the Magnolia Panthers put on the floor this fall? The current crop of seniors has set an incredibly high bar, one that may not ever be equaled among the generation of living Magnolians. We expect Magnolia to have a good, competitive team. But a state championship? Undefeated season? Magnolia had an unreal run and it will be back to reality.
A bold prediction: If Lady Panthers coach Shanae Williams stays for a few years, we see the Magnolia girls playing in the state basketball championship before the Magnolia boys return (we invite the boys to prove us wrong). An undefeated run through the conference was a big deal for the Magnolia girls. Young men who play basketball in Magnolia have had a realistic expectation of possibly playing for a state title during their high school years. The girls, well, not so much. Now the word is out. Magnolia girls can win.
Have to admit that our appreciation for high school girls’ basketball has risen in the past few weeks. The performance of Nashville and Farmington at the Magnolia tournament was entertaining. Their battle on Saturday night – won by the Nashville Lady Scrappers at the last moment – was outstanding.
Magnolia and Blytheville. Nashville and Farmington. At this level, games should be closely-fought. If there’s a blowout in a state championship, something’s not right.
A press report out of Chile says that the nation’s Environmental Superintendence may issue Albemarle Corporation up to $4 million in fines. The allegations have to do with the overproduction of brine, and for failure to notify the government agency when it active a plan to reduce production.
The Magnolia School Board meets at 6 p.m. today. An update on the RISE community project, the 2022-23 salary schedule, and employment of classified personnel is on the agenda. The board will also consider an advertisement for a request for proposals for custodial services.
Jenifer Laurendine, a former SAU softball coach, has been named principal of Willow Brook Elementary School in Oak Ridge, TN. She was most recently vice principal of the district’s Jefferson Middle School.
