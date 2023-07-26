People like to live outside city limits for many reasons. One major reason is that they feel free to build what they want to build, or otherwise use their property in any way they see fit. But with the prospect of an unprecedented lithium boon looming, Columbia County government and the Quorum Court are going to have to face up to a word that’s anathema to many rural residents: Zoning. This carries with it regulations for street and housing construction in rural subdivisions, and where such can be built. For the first time, Columbia County government will have to pay attention to things like water runoff. For example, how might construction of a subdivision or construction “man camp” affect water runoff downstream? Will the county allow placement of septic systems just anywhere? What weight restrictions will be placed on county roads? What rules will be placed on the construction of massive plants next or close to existing homes and farms? Allowing the installation of manufactured homes or cheaply built houses might seem like a great idea initially, but after a boon, Columbia County will be stuck with them for years. A boon by definition almost describes growth that is uncontrolled. Best to start gathering together some thoughts and plans now.
We’re not throwing out “The Z Word” from nowhere. Word came Tuesday that the Quorum Court will consider an ordinance to regulate noise from data centers, should one ever be constructed here. Noise regulation is certainly a zoning issue. There are plenty of industrial operations in Columbia County that generate noise either 24/7, or during some portion of the day. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Had to slap back Tuesday at the governor’s press secretary. She was responding to criticism of the governor’s PR trip to the Mexican border, saying that the humanitarian and security crisis at the border lies solely at the Biden administration’s feet. Goodness gracious. Do these Republican governors have absolutely no historical perspective? The problems stem from decades of administrations and Congresses that have failed to create consistent policies promoting economic/political stability in Central America. Blaming any single president for the resulting woes is intellectually suspect.
One year ago, we reported that MK Distributors had been granted land in the Harvey Couch Business Park as part of a $1 million expansion project. CLICK HERE to see the story.
