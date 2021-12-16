Of course we love the Christmas lights around the Magnolia Square – and we get to enjoy them more than anyone. And that’s kind of sad, really. There are a few people, but not crowds and busloads of people, who walk around the square at night and look at the lights. The square lights would be a much bigger deal if the public had more reasons to visit the square after dark. But, that takes people willing to participate and other people who are willing to organize events that will draw our citizens downtown at night. You really should come see the lights, though. Many of our merchants have nice window displays.
A reminder to our advertising clients that advertising costs are tax deductible in the year they are paid.
Why not Magnolia?
We saw elsewhere a poll idea that we liked. The idea is to vote some of the worst or over-used words and expressions out of the vocabulary for 2022. We modified the list and so far, all of the 10 choices we offer have magnoliareporter.com readers who just hate them.
We don’t keep statistics on this, but it does seem that there’s been a rise in murderous violence lately in the Texarkana area.
A tip of the hat to Farmers Bank & Trust. As it expands its banking footprint, the bank is also expanding its benevolence. Farmers Bank and its foundation gave $100,000 this week toward scholarships at Texas A&M-Texarkana.
Interesting to learn that Delek, which operates the refinery in El Dorado, is committing about a quarter-billion dollars toward capital improvements across its businesses in fiscal 2022. Delek isn’t a giant company, so that sounds like a lot of money for it.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.