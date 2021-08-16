Be sure to watch the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook at 7 p.m. tonight for a special event. We will livestream a virtual town hall about the medical aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is part of an initiative by the Rotary Club of Magnolia to make sure that area residents receive trustworthy medical information about the virus and the vaccines that are available. Three of the four panelists are local physicians: Dr. Jay Franks, internal medicine, Southern Medical Group; Dr. Moises Menendez, retired surgeon, Magnolia Regional Medical Center; and Dr. Fred Murphy, internal medicine, Magnolia Murphy Clinic. The fourth is someone who has seen most of the 60 Columbia County residents who have died from the virus, Coroner Randy Reed. We were hesitant to promote this town hall on our own website before Sunday afternoon. That was when Rotary President Will Wood, and the fine broadcasting crew at First United Methodist Church, cut through our lack of technical knowledge to make sure that we’d be able to pull this off. This is the first time that magnoliareporter.com has worked with an outside crew to create a broadcast appearing on our Facebook page, so it’s a big step forward. It should make for interesting viewing.
Tonight’s virtual town hall on COVID-19 will have a medical focus. There may be a need to do another one about local education and how it will cope with the virus. A topic for another time.
Shoe News: Shoe Show Mega has confirmed to us that it will soon have a store in Magnolia. The company is taking over the former Payless ShoeSource location at 50 U.S. 79, in the small strip shopping center next to Walmart. The company plans an October 1 opening. It promises us more information later on hours, staffing, etc. Shoe Show, Inc., a private corporation based in Concord, NC, sells about $6.1 billion in shoes annually under a variety of store brands. In this area, the company already has stores in Camden, El Dorado and Shreveport. Hard to believe it’s been more than two years since Payless ShoeSource shut down as part of its parent company’s bankruptcy filing. CLICK HERE for more about Shoe Show Mega.
Whataburger Watch: A sign has been posted at the site between Carter Federal Credit Union and Immanuel Baptist Church, where a Whataburger restaurant is proposed. The sign notes that the company is now hiring management and encourages people to “text Orange to 85000 to apply.” So, yes, it appears that Magnolia will have a Whataburger in a few months.
If nothing else, a new Whataburger should do wonders for the total value of building permits issued by the City of Magnolia this year. Through the first six months of 2021, the city has issued permits with a total value of $1,226,470.55. It’s pretty weak, compared with more than $3 million in permits issued during the same period of 2020. How much does it cost to build a chain/franchise restaurant? In 2012, Chicken Express had a construction value of $850,000. Flying Burger was a $1,258,700 project. Wendy’s plopped down $1,140,000 in 2016. The 2018 McDonalds tear down and rebuild was $1,350,000. We can assume that Whataburger will be north of $1.1 million.
You can’t go more 2-3 comments into a Facebook discussion about Magnolia restaurants until someone writes a comment that says, “They outta build a (fill in the blank) restaurant in Magnolia." As though restaurants magically appear. Franchise holders for well-recognized restaurant brands have to put up ridiculous amounts of money, and continue to pay ridiculous amounts of money, to maintain and keep a fast-food franchise in a particular location. The corporate ownership of Whataburger and all the rest made calculated decisions that the company, or a local franchise holder, either has $1 million plus to build a chain restaurant in a given locale, or is good for it, and that it will turn a profit. The potential exists for lots of restaurants in Magnolia – if you have the upside of $2 million to invest in it, and are willing to sell your business soul to keep it.
(Selling souls has been on our mind this weekend. We re-watched “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” this weekend. Can’t get “Man of Constant Sorrow” out of the brain.)
The tropics are active. Tropical Storm Fred should hit the Florida Panhandle late tonight. Tropical Depression Grace could be a threat anywhere in the western Gulf of Mexico by Thursday afternoon. Tropical Depression 8 ("Henri" if it gets a name) looks to be only a fish storm around Bermuda. But there is the potential for more tropical storms when those came from.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.