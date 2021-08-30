Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann’s complaints about Suddenlink’s cable television and internet service have touched a nerve. The mayor, speaking at Thursday’s Magnolia City Council meeting, cited the company for poor service, a lack of communication, a lack of responsiveness to community needs, and the closure of its Magnolia facility to the public. CLICK HERE to see our report on his comments. The questions are: What can be done? What should be done? It’s not as simple as inviting another service provider to come into the Magnolia market. Magnolia is small potatoes to a potential company that might install its own system. There’s no sign that Suddenlink would roll over and die if competition arrived, further fragmenting profits. Any potential competition will have to spend a lot of money in Magnolia. Satellite delivery is an option but it has reliability issues and may not provide the services you want. Here at Reporter Mansion, we use Suddenlink as our primary internet service provider and Verizon as a back-up link to our website’s content management system – something we’ve done since the website was launched. To us, the issue is cost. We watch virtually no network or cable television in the traditional sense so we spend a lot of money for an aspect of Suddenlink service we don’t use. We suppose that the City of Magnolia could issue bonds and build a municipally-owned system, repaying the bonds from internet and cable TV revenues. We suspect a municipal system would be cost-efficient and responsive on service issues. Whether that’s a good idea depends on your views about government-operated utilities. And who would determine programming?
Sorry, we mock the idea that any local cable company must provide access to Little Rock television stations so that Magnolians can get “state news.” The Little Rock stations do a great job with covering sports at the Fayetteville university, sex scandals and capital city homicides. But if you’re looking for more news about Arkansas business, politics, sports, entertainment and more, we can think of at least a half dozen websites and publications that are far superior to LRK television.
We saw something that jogged our memory about the City of Harrison. The piece noted that in November 2019, Harrison voters defeated a 3/4-cent sales tax to build a $39 million community center with six swimming pools, four basketball courts, 3.5 miles of walking tracks and other facilities. We just recently noticed that in May, Harrison voters accepted a scaled-down proposal, with a ¼-cent tax for 20 years to build a community center, and a ¼-cent tax to support the city’s park system. The $20 million community center will include an indoor competition swimming pool, therapy pool and other facilities – part of which incorporate the old gym and other buildings at the former Harrison Junior High. In March, Mountain Home voters approved a ½-cent, $39 million plan to build a community center/aquatic center, and park improvements. In 2017, Magnolia voters defeated what was, in comparison with Mountain Home and Harrison, a rather tame $16 million plan for an aquatic and recreation center, and six baseball and softball fields.
If your civic group, church, business or neighborhood is doing something to aid the victims of Hurricane Ida, send us an email at news@magnoliareporter.com.
Southern Arkansas University is building a new sidewalk to Burns-Harsh Hall.
Burned it.
There are many organizations in Magnolia that post information about their activities on their websites or Facebook pages. That does get the word out to a few people. But only a few people. Look at your page statistics. How many people actually clicked on your new website, or were exposed to what you posted on Facebook? A great advantage of mass media such as magnoliareporter.com is that it’s “mass.” We reach a lot of people in Columbia County and South Arkansas. If you communicate to the public solely through your own social media, you’re speaking in an echo chamber. If you have a message that needs to reach everyone, email it to news@magnoliareporter.com .
Bodcaw Bank is opening today its new branch at 3625 Richmond Road in TEXarkana.
As of this writing, Magnolia has received no rainfall from Ida. Didn’t get any from Katrina, either. Laura, last year, was another matter. The hurricanes that generally give us rainfall make landfall between Lake Charles and Houston, and either continue north or hook east.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.