Arkansas Film Commissioner Chris Crane spoke to the Rotary Club of Magnolia on Thursday. He’s the state’s point person for the motion picture industry, especially those looking to film movies or television series in Arkansas. South Arkansas has not enjoyed the success seen in other regions of the state. Crane raised with the Rotarians his thoughts on why South Arkansas doesn’t enjoy the movie/TV/commercial work seen elsewhere in the state. Crane said the issue comes down to trained production personnel – those people who handle the camera equipment, build the sets, record sound, provide electrical service, catering, security and all of the other behind-the-scenes work. It’s important for these crews to already be in-state since it lowers production costs. At present, Crane said there are three main film/TV production crews in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, two in Northwest Arkansas. These groups, which consist of about 30 people each, are locally-based craftsmen and women who have the basic production skills needed. Crane had high praise for the two-year film and video technology program at Southern Arkansas University-Tech as a source for workers in the state’s film industry. CLICK HERE to see more about SAU-Tech’s program. Our own belief is that our region suffers because the state doesn’t offer the level of tax incentives available in Louisiana. Crane told us that’s not the case. We’re not totally convinced that we’re wrong, but we’ll take Crane’s points and run with them. Crane said his office needs more information on the acting and production talent available in South Arkansas. He needs photos of everything. This spans all landscapes, structures in all stages of condition, and settings of all economic, social, racial and cultural backgrounds. CLICK HERE to see more about Crane’s Arkansas Film and Motion Picture Office. Crane didn’t say it, but there’s an opening here for South Arkansas to do more to help itself. We’d suggest the creation of a private, public or blended organization. Call it a “South Arkansas Film Board.” It would bring together those people who are interested in making sure our region gets attention within the film industry. It would have several jobs, working in cooperation with the state Film and Motion Picture Office. It would compile lists of people with experience or interest in acting, and all of the personnel and companies with the necessary media production skills. It would maintain up-to-date files of photographs and videos of potential film shooting locations. It would encourage high school and collegiate theater and media production programs. These tasks strike us more as organizational hurdles rather than financial ones, although cash would become necessary at some time. There’s no point in complaining about an industry we don’t have until our region takes more concrete steps to promote itself. CLICK HERE to see Crane’s comments to the Rotary Club. His talk starts at about the 15:55 mark.
We’re polling through the end of the day on whether you’d like to be in a motion picture. Our apologies to Rudy Vallée.
Isn’t she precious?
What a great weekend for football it was on Friday and Saturday. Magnolia High celebrated Homecoming with a big crowd. Southern Arkansas had a large crowd for its Family Day, and an exciting win against Henderson State. SAU celebrates its Homecoming this week and should have another large crowd.
We’re beyond happy with Magnolia’s 4-0 start to the football season. It’s the first time Magnolia has been 4-0 since 2006. Magnolia actually went to 5-0 that season before losing 28-27 to Camden Fairview, then winning its final four regular-season games to be 9-1. Nettleton beat Magnolia in the first playoff round, 31-13. Magnolia faces a similar situation now. It may be 5-0 when it hosts Camden Fairview on October 7. The Cardinals and Little Rock Parkview are regarded as the top teams in Class 5A-South, but Magnolia gets to play both of them at home. Parkview is October 21. If Magnolia can go 2-1 during its next three games, it will have an excellent chance to host a first-round playoff game.
There are some people who say that UAM is SAU’s big football rivalry game. We don’t really know where that idea comes from. To us, Henderson has already been SAU’s biggest football rival. We’re glad for SAU to win all the football games it can.
Five years ago, we reported that two men died when their aircraft crashed after taking off from the Camden airport. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We had to let our junior senator know that his complaint letter of last week should have been addressed to the Air Force Academy, not the Airforce Academy.
Always entertaining to watch first-time driver-visitors navigate the Magnolia Square.
We will be hearing more in the future about the creation of a downtown entertainment district. There are pending projects that depend upon it.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We’re pretty sure the Book doesn’t say, “When I was hungry you put me on a bus, when I was thirsty you booked me a one-way plane ticket,’ or ‘when I was a stranger, you treated me like cargo and shipped me off for political gain.’” Shame, shame, Gov. Abbott.