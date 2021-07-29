We welcome the return of the Columbia County Ambulance Service as a seasonal advertiser. Amanda Warren-Newton and her staff are promoting their annual membership campaign for ambulance service. CCAS is a valued member of the community that gives back a lot – in training, support for health-related projects, and donations. We appreciate Columbia County Ambulance Service for letting us help with its 2021 membership recruitment campaign.
Southern Arkansas University will, in fact, hold its annual Blue & Gold Day Tuesday, August 17 on the Magnolia Square. There had been plans to hold Blue & Gold Day on campus instead of the square. But, the square will be the venue once again. It’s a great opportunity for new and returning SAU students to learn about the heart of Magnolia, retail businesses, and service and social options.
Kathy Carter of Arkadelphia is the speaker for today’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia in the Partee Room of BancorpSouth. She is president of Rotary District 6170, which includes the Magnolia club and most Rotary clubs in the southern half of the state.
We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Saturday, July 24, The Oklahoman newspaper published an op-ed piece by Brent Wilson headlined, “Commentary: We are witnessing the birth of true American energy independence.” Wilson is CEO of Galvanic Energy, a company that is promoting the development of lithium resources in Columbia and Lafayette counties. His column outlines the potential of South Arkansas lithium fueling electric vehicles. Bold words in Oklahoma, we’re sure.
The potato salad.
Our advertisers should soon be receiving their most recent invoices, which means that we’ve sent our latest selection of stamps from the U.S. Postal Service. It’s the “Heritage Breeds” issue. The USPS says these pre-industrial farm animals that are getting new attention due to their versatility, adaptability and genetic traits. We like big, beautiful stamps. This series was designed by Zack Bryant with photographs by Aliza Eliazarov. Featured animals are the mulefoot hog, Wyandotte chicken, milking Devon cow, Narragansett turkey, American mammoth jackstock, cotton patch goose, San Clemente Island goat, American cream draft horse, Cayuga duck and Barbabos blackberry sheep. There are many donkey aficionados in our community – they will enjoy the American mammoth jackstock stamp in this collection.
Just a few magnolia blossoms left on the courthouse trees.
