Contested elections – even contested party primary elections – are signs of a functioning democracy. While it is self-evident that legislative district lines were drawn to the great benefit of the Republican Party (you can do that when you win), that doesn’t mean all Republicans benefit equally. For example, State Sen. Charles Beckham (R-McNeil) retains his base of Columbia County but that’s double-edged. Beckham won the race in 2020, but lost Columbia County to the incumbent, Bruce Maloch. Don’t be surprised if another Republican jumps into the race. The new Senate District 3 made a big shift to the north and west. It drops Dallas, Grant and Ouachita counties, and now takes in all or part of Lafayette, Hempstead, Pike, Clark and even Hot Spring counties. There could be aspiring Republican state senators in Hope, Murfreesboro or Bismarck, or even Democrats who are willing to test the theory as to how “red” the region may be.
After today, only 11 days until Christmas!
Keep your fingers crossed. And you might consider distancing, masking, getting a booster or getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 numbers have crept back up. Christmas visitation may cause them to explode again, especially in a population in which less than 43 percent are fully vaccinated.
Lots of people have an opinion about whether we’ll have snow this winter. We doubt we’ll receive the 10.25 inches that fell in February (you may have recorded more), but we’ll see. If the temperature and moisture conditions are right, we’ll get snow. We'll let our current online poll about snow run into Wednesday so you still have time to register your opinion.
Among the most astounding things to us about last winter’s storm was that the temperature actually hit 0F. It wasn’t for a long period but we were watching the thermometer when it happened.
Camden Fairview’s football coach has resigned. Moore later on our sports page.
