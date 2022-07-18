Many readers wonder why we publish certain material that seemingly has little meaning to our area. It’s our hope that in most cases, readers have the ability to extrapolate or to make intelligent inferences. Such is the case with our Sunday article about the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference making a deal to have member schools livestream their sports events through an online service called FloSports. For instance, if you are a die-hard fan of Lenoir-Rhyne University athletics, you may now subscribe to livestream broadcasts of all Joe or Josie Bears sports events for $95.88 a year, or $12.50 a month. The implication is that the Great American Conference, which includes Southern Arkansas University, may soon place all of its livestreamed sports behind a similar paywall. Up to now, SAU fans have been able to watch almost all conference games – home and away – on YouTube or Facebook streams without charge. The GAC has worked with a private contractor on conference championships with a slightly higher level of professionalism and production values. These, too, have been free to fans. In the South Atlantic Conference case, FloSports is promising to bring higher production values to every game – not just championships – for a price. It’s also promising what we assume will be a schedule of special programming, such as highlights and coaches shows. One can be sure that if the South Atlantic-FloSports plan looks to be profitable, other NCAA DII conferences will soon follow suit. Are there enough Great American Conference sports fans out there who want livestreaming of SAU-Ouachita tennis? We may soon know the answer to that.
We’re certain it’s just a matter of time before the Arkansas Activities Association puts some or all high school and junior high sports, perhaps academic competitions, too, behind video paywalls.
The City of Magnolia has begun clearing the Pittman Nursery property it recently purchased on North Dudney. It takes a good clearing to recognize just how much of an eyesore it had become. The city’s hope is that a developer will want to return the land to good use.
It’s toasted.
South Arkansas should be happy when the Arkansas Department of Transportation deigns to spend $20-$30 million for U.S. 82 widening projects. But our joy is short-lived when one looks east to Mississippi, where the entire length of U.S. 82 from the Arkansas border to the Alabama line has been four lanes for decades. Not only that, we’re witnessing the launch of a new, improved generation of U.S. 82 in Mississippi. Mississippi just started a three-year, $137 million project to build a nine-mile, four-lane U.S. 82 bypass from Mississippi 1 in south Greenville to the U.S. 61-82 interchange in Leland.
Just know that when state officials tell South Arkansas that there’s little money available for U.S. 82, there seems to be plenty of money available for Interstate 49. The state is eyeballing the construction of 14 miles at a cost of $800 million (including a new bridge over the Arkansas River for $250 million), from Alma to Chaffee Crossing in Barling.
The surface of Dawson Field at SAU is being rebuilt.
Back in our print media days, Friday was the busiest day of the week. And if was football season, it was busy into the wee hours of Saturday. Fridays are still busy for us, so much that we consider the idea of a four-day work week -- with everyone knocking off on Friday -- as laughable. But there are huge differences between businesses. Many don’t need staff in an office five days a week. The COVID-19 pandemic ramped up the pace of many changes that these businesses were already experiencing. The result is that millions of Americans are happy with four 10-hour workdays, or even four 8-hour days. Our current online poll question examines this issue – should your business adopt a four-day week?
Would anyone display "Four-lane U.S. 82 now!" bumper stickers if we bought some?