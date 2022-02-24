A quote from the American Civil War has been on our minds for the past few hours. Union General Daniel Ullmann said, “The first gun that was fired at Fort Sumter sounded the death-knell of slavery. They who fired it were the greatest practical abolitionists this nation has produced.” Our thought is that the first Russian commander who told his artillery battery to fire into Ukraine late last night effectively let loose the round that will be the downfall of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Russia has done a horrible thing with its invasion of Ukraine. It is taking away the freedom of Ukraine’s 41 million citizens to determine for themselves the style of government and economy they want. Ukraine’s military is no match for Russia. We already know that Russia has invaded Ukraine from almost all sides. Thousands of people are probably already dead, and tens of thousands more are going to die due to Putin’s ambitions. But, we don’t think that the conflict will last that long, because Putin isn’t going to last that long. For all of its bluster, Russian is an economically weak nation with a GDP just ahead of Canada. Corruption is endemic. The size of its military far exceeds its actual defensive needs. Putin needs a quick military victory and annexation of Ukraine. Ukraine doesn’t want to be assimilated. An armed insurgency – guerilla warfare – could go on for years. Putin’s old Soviet Union collapsed after it suffered 15,000 military deaths and 35,000 wounded in a war against much-less capable fighters in Afghanistan. Combine thousands of military deaths, the drag of a long-term guerilla war that could spread into Russia, and what should be strong Western economic sanctions should crush the Putin regime. This won’t happen today, but it will happen.
Russia has to pay a price, and soon. The Russian people must be told that the world will not allow this invasion to stand. We support a complete economic embargo against Russia. All ground, ocean and air travel to and from Russia should be suspended immediately. NATO nations should seize the bank accounts of all Russian corporations and citizens within their nations. To the degree possible, all Internet traffic and services to and from Russia should be suspended. And all of this should happen today – not with diplomatic niceties of days or weeks – today.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.