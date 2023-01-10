Many schools, churches, clubs, governmental entities and other organizations have become increasingly reliant upon Facebook pages to put forth their messages about what they’re doing. In doing so, they are bypassing or ignoring all together more traditional forms of media. If your group’s goal is to let a lot of its supporters know about your activities, Facebook is OK, and it's easy to use. But it should be considered only part of a media strategy that includes – to be blunt – us. Not picking on anyone, but let’s take one of the most popular pages in the area, the Magnolia School District. The district’s Facebook page has about 8,100 followers. That’s great. The district also does a couple of smart things. It makes frequent updates. That’s the best way to keep people coming back to a Facebook page. It also publishes a lot of photographs. They’re not curated, which means often, one sees photos with little context or no identification of the people in them, but that’s a fault of many similar pages. However, among Facebook’s drawbacks is that for all the followers a page may have, only a fraction of its friends visit it daily. The Magnolia district (substitute your business, club or church name here) may have X number of followers, but only a small percentage actually visit it daily. Contrast this with magnoliareporter.com’s website. For the year just ended, the website had more than 4.1 million visits. It averaged more than 11,000 visits daily. On Monday, we had 28,106 visitors at our website. We were fortunate to have a story that popped statewide. These 11,000/28,000 visitors are people who came to our website with deliberate intent to do so. They weren’t responding to a Facebook algorithm. The point is that if magnoliareporter.com isn’t part of your communications and marketing strategy, and if Facebook is the only platform you use, you’re just talking to yourself or whispering to a few friends. We update our website one to two dozen times a day, around the clock, 365 days a year. The people who read our site mostly live, work and spend money right here in Columbia County. If you’re not reaching us, you’re not reaching them. All you have to do is email your information to news@magnoliareporter.com. To set up advertising, email that address or call us at 870-904-3865. And BTW, our Facebook page has more than 21,000 followers.
The County Clerk’s Office has the ability to issue and record marriage licenses up and running again after a weeks’ long technical issue. We will publish an updated list every weekend, as per usual.
Pecan logs.
We’re embarrassed for TCU and college football. At the national championship level fans and teams have a right to expect that the opposing teams are fairly matched. Not so in an eight-touchdown blowout.
Our readers had Georgia-TCU picked right. Seventy-two percent of our readers predicted a Bulldogs victory.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Williard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation had made a $50,000 grant toward completion of the Reception Center at SAU’s Story Arena. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We’re watching with interest the goat and lamb program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. CLICK HERE to see the recent story about UAM’s bumper crop of new lambs. Of course, the goal is to test the viability of goat and lamb production methods in Arkansas for the rising market in meat from the two animals. Goat and lamb meat isn’t a readily available product in our region. Maybe it can become a profit center for South Arkansas ranchers. We shall see.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-903-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We will say that Buc-ee’s is the current king of roadside attractions in the South, like Stuckey’s used to be.