The nightmare we experienced a few hours ago was of such depth, complexity and seeming reality that it was equaled only by the unusual degree to which we remember the details. We were working in a present-day newspaper office, although the setting and the personnel involved suggested our six years at the Malvern Daily Record in the 1980s, and a few elements from our time in Marshall, TX, and Minden, LA. The dream began with our gathering of information about a group of residents who would be traveling abroad. It was a big deal -- something that would merit a lot of local newspaper coverage. We were discussing how we could cover the story and which reporters to assign to certain aspects of it. A co-worker interrupted with the comment, “Too bad no one is going to read it.” We asked what he meant by that, and he responded that I had been out and didn’t get the memo – our newspaper was about to be closed. Our reaction was the same that other people go through – the stages and process that Elisabeth Kübler-Ross described a few decades ago. Denial. This can’t be happening at our paper. The shock being experienced by our co-workers. Anger. There’s no need for this closure – why is it happening? Bargaining. In this nightmare, this stage was a lengthy exploration of what might be done to forestall or prevent the closure of “our” newspaper. Depression. Although in this particular nightmare, there was more of a fight-or-flight component. We’ll stop those corporate SOBs at the door. Finally, acceptance. In this dream, not so much acceptance but the arrival of two angels of newspaper death, dressed in black suits, ties and shoes but with white shirts. We stood from a table and asked the first newspaper grim reaper for his name. He asked for ours. And the nightmare thus ended. We woke up. Even Walter Cronkat seemed to recognize that something horrible had just been experienced at 3:45 a.m. (we asked Siri for the time). The cat jumped on the bed and came to see what was going on. We spent a few minutes comforting each other. It was just a bad dream. But it’s been a frightful reality for thousands of our media colleagues during the past couple of decades. Corporate raiders coming in to milk news media outlets of their assets, simply for no other reason than to sell valuable real estate. Crazed right-wing fanatics and their equally crazy political friends work to strangle the free press. Long-standing newspaper ownership that didn’t understand the changes happening within the trade and the profession, while decreasing publication frequency and erecting access barriers. Advertisers who went after bright and shiny options while ignoring the powerful tools that are right in front of them. Still, this April 7 massacre at an imagined newsroom will remain with us.
It was not lost on us that this particular dream fell on Friday, April 7. Today is the 13th birthday of magnoliareporter.com. We have had past experience with directional dreams, including an especially vivid one that informed us that leaving our former newspaper would be OK, and that everything would work out.
If we take any special message from our nightmare, it is to fight complacency. Don’t be too confident in one’s success. Continue to take chances. Be bold. These concepts are more difficult to embrace as we get older and presumably wiser, but still we must. Onward to year 14 of magnoliareporter.com.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.