Yes, we’re night owls. Bedtime here at Reporter Mansion is often 4 or 5 a.m. So yes, we’ve longed for a restaurant open in the wee hours of the morning and with the launch Thursday of Whataburger in Magnolia, it’s HERE. We trundled over a little before 3 a.m. today to check it out. One group of college students was leaving, and another group filled a table. But aside from that group, and us, and employees, we were the sole occupants. The drive-through was doing a steady trade at that hour, with one vehicle almost always present. We ordered a honey chicken bisquit with hash browns and a large coffee. We discovered to our shock, and to the surprise of the restaurant staff, that its coffee machine in the drink kiosk had no coffee. But, the staff quickly brewed some up. We did spend some time reflecting that at least for some of these kids, they were working their first shift at their first job, ever, at a terrible hour. We tip our hat to them and we’ll overlook the first-day jitters.
A shout out to our late friend and high school classmate Doug Bryan, who loved Whataburger.
We’ve been making a lot of comments here lately about Whataburger, but we hasten to add that if your sole interest is a hamburger, there are many places in Magnolia to buy good ones – prepared different ways and each having their own individual flavors. It just depends on the particular flavor or restaurant ambiance you crave on a given day. It’s all good.
Most of the hamburgers we consume are prepared right here at Reporter Mansion. We take a 5-pound tube of hamburger meat and separate them into about 15-16 burger balls. They are flattened, seasoned, wrapped and frozen for later use. Most spend about 4 minutes in our microwave. A few are treated to the George Foreman grill. We prefer a wheat bun with tomato, onion, mustard, mayonnaise, and whatever cheese we have. Lately, we’ve been throwing the burger side of the buns into a pan with hot butter. Toasted buns do hold together a little better.
It’s April Fool’s Day. We’ve already seen plenty of April Fool’s stories out there. We don’t engage in such pranks because there are plenty of fools out there who publish or broadcast make-believe stories 24/7/365. There are even more people who are foolish enough to believe them and repost them. We consider this garbage as a plague. On the other hand, April Fool’s Day may be the perfect day for the forces of truth to co-opt with the message: “Don’t be a fool – be a skeptical reader of what you see online.”
This is a time of year when we typically post a poll question about church attendance, with the approach of the important dates of Palm Sunday and Easter on the Christian calendar. This time, we felt led to select a half-dozen well-known quotations of Jesus from the New Testament, and to ask our readers which of the statements spoke to them the most. It does occur to us that the teachings of Jesus must always be placed in their proper context, and that simply pulling up a few quotes doesn’t do that. We encourage you to consult the source document, your favorite version of “The Bible,” for the complete context.
It ain’t the 66 Kitchen.
We visited Thursday with another former Magnolia resident who had no idea about the existence of our website, in spite of the fact that we will mark our 12th birthday on Thursday, April 7. Hey, no gifts. But if you want to do us a favor, tell a relative, neighbor or friend that magnoliareporter.com has been up and running for a long time.
Looks like a beautiful weekend ahead. May get some fishing in.
