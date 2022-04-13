The nearness of Easter means that the thoughts of many people turn to spring planting, specifically, tomato plants. We’re on the fence about planting tomatoes here at Reporter Mansion. Horticulture is not one of our strengths. But we do have a nice south-facing “yard” and like the idea of having the Magnolia Square’s only vegetable garden. We can envision a couple of vegetable pots, pepper plants and a few trays of microgreens. More than that, there’s room in our life for a productive hobby. We shall see. Maybe a very small start to a very small garden.
Opened the jar of blueberry jam we purchased at the Festival on the Rails. Went well with a sausage biscuit. Also enjoyed a rarity for us – a fried duck egg. Delicious.
Our current online poll asks readers which fish they most like to eat. We restricted the list to fish common in Arkansas waters. The top two most popular fish are fairly close so make sure you vote before the poll ends.
We don’t post help wanted ads on our website, at least not yet, but as the only full-time resident of the Magnolia Square, we feel we have a vested interest in the Magnolia Bake Shop. From its Facebook page: “Looking for a part-time baker. I will not just hire anyone for this position. You have to have good work ethic and be willing to learn and (have) a sense of baking. I will not hire if you are not interested in baking.”
Gasoline prices dropped by a dime in Magnolia on Tuesday, to around $3.89 a gallon.
Windfall profits tax against the oil and gas industry due to the run-up in fuel prices? There’s talk.
One year ago, we reported that Nik Lewis, a former football star at SAU, had been named to the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Our Storm Watch Party was active Tuesday night on our Facebook page. We expect to have another storm system roll through later today.
This is our occasional reminder that CCAPS is in constant need of just about everything. Dog and cat food. Animal bedding. Cleaning supplies. Volunteers. Money.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.