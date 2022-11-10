People often say that Columbia County’s most pressing need is for more, higher-paying jobs. They say we need new industries. They say there needs to be more business investment. Well, it’s here. Albemarle Corporation officially announced on Wednesday that it will invest $540 million to expand its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine plants. It will hire 100 more employees in addition to the 500 existing employees, and 100 full-time Brown & Root contractors on site. In the short term, there will be about 250 construction workers here to build the thing for the next few years (although they won’t all be here at the same time). This is, simply put, the largest single economic development project in Columbia County history. That’s worth an enthusiastic, “Hot damn!” from every adult in our community. It’s on par with some of the state’s largest industrial announcements in recent memory, but it won’t get the attention it deserves statewide because the news is from South Arkansas. If not now, there ought to be a parade and fireworks to celebrate this. CLICK HERE to see the story about the Albemarle announcement.
So what should happen now that Albemarle Corporation has made this announcement? If you own a garage apartment or second home, other rental property, or have unused property with utility service access, this is your moment. As much as our region needs jobs, it needs modern housing even more. Company is coming. New families are coming. They’re going to be earning a fair amount of money and mobile homes will not likely be their first choice. If you have rental property that you’re not using, assess what it would take to get this property into the local real estate market, then do it.
Albemarle’s announcement will have ripple effects across our community. We can’t imagine that there will be a flood of new businesses, but we do think that the retailers and restaurants we have will be busier. That’s great news for anyone who may be worried about a recession.
In terms of timing, Albemarle’s announcement couldn’t be better. We remember the Great Recession, which officially lasted from December 2007 to June 2009. Bad as it was, the local impact was blunted because the new Magnolia Regional Medical Center and various other construction projects were happening at the same time. We had some jobs and economic activity that other communities lacked. Pumping $540 million, plus a few million more in new housing into the local economy will only help.
Call the kids home. Contact the brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts and uncles who may have moved away. Let them know that Albemarle Corporation is going to be hiring 100 more people. Let them know that other local employers need employees, too.
Lastly on this topic -- and we don’t want to count the chickens before they hatch – but it’s worth noting. So far as good economic news in South Arkansas goes, Albemarle’s Announcement May Not Be The Last Of It. We don’t want to scoop ourselves, but there’s other news brewing in the bromine sector. Standard Lithium and Tetra Technologies are both making implications about the future of lithium production from South Arkansas brine. While lithium production was not part of Albemarle’s Wednesday announcement, the company recently said it’s gearing up for lithium extraction in Columbia County. And we’re not forgetting the wood products sector. PotlatchDeltic will spend $131 million to upgrade its Waldo mill. No new jobs are expected from the PotlatchDeltic work, but it’s a prime example of an existing local industry that’s going to get busier and have the most modern plant and equipment available with which to do the work. We expect there are some wood and agricultural projects coming to South Arkansas about which we’ve yet to hear.
Everything’s coming up roses.
Walked out the back alley at Reporter Mansion this morning and found men going up a 30-foot latter. They are installing a skylight and a new kitchen vent for our new neighbor, Lefty’s on the Square. Workers have been on site daily for several weeks now. There’s also work happening at the former Central Hub, owned by Wendy Price. The Hub was used by Sheriff-elect Leroy Martin’s campaign on Tuesday night for a watch party. It’s the first event at the Central Hub in about a year. We’re told that the Hub will see an extensive remodeling before it will be open for special events on a regular basis.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.