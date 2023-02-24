We welcome as a temporary advertising client today Leadership Magnolia. Leadership Magnolia is promoting its annual fundraising event, Texas Hold ‘Em & Casino Night, which will be 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Magnolia Arts Center. This year’s public service activity for Leadership Magnolia is to raise funds for the renovation of the Area Agency on Aging center in Magnolia. The AAA wants to install an indoor walking track and other recreation facilities for senior citizens at the center. People who click on the ad will be directed to another site for full information and an opportunity to purchase tickets. We’re happy to help Leadership Magnolia promote this worthy event.
The Magnolia City Council will have its February meeting on Monday. The last item on the agenda is a discussion about the proposed creation of a “Magnolia Square Entertainment District.” Since this district would affect us directly more than anyone, we decided to write the council members a letter that reflects our views. The following is what we submitted in lieu of making a statement to the council on Monday night:
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,
I am, so far as I know, the only full-time resident of that section of Magnolia designated as the proposed Magnolia Square Entertainment District. I have some thoughts.
This will affect the area in which I live in two ways. It will permit people to walk about the district with alcoholic beverages in hand until 10 p.m. nightly. This is for the convenience of a growing number of people expected to patronize a growing number of restaurants within the district. It will also relax current restrictions on the service of alcohol at events held at the new Square Park.
I knew that both of these circumstances were possible when I purchased my current residence and business location on the square in 2020. Therefore, I have no objection to the creation of an entertainment district in which alcohol is served and can be transported between venues.
I do have concerns that should be addressed.
First is the square’s experience with the most recent ownership of the Central Hub restaurant. There were several instances in which patrons lingered on the Square after closing hours at the restaurant and exhibited inappropriate behavior. This included loud music from vehicles and, incredibly, speeding on North Court Square in the short block between Washington and Jefferson streets. Alcohol-related trash – beer cans, liquor bottles and cups – was sometimes a problem. This debris was often, but not always, collected by restaurant staff but it’s one of those things that should not be a problem at all. The city should continue to hold restaurant owners accountable for the alcohol waste generated by their patrons.
I fully support and agree with proposals to install additional lighting and security cameras on the Square. I am concerned that these proposals do not go far enough.
Cameras and additional security lighting should also cover Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden, and Last, Lost, Benton and Tyler alleys behind the buildings on the Magnolia Square.
Second, it’s my understanding that alcohol service within the district isn’t designed so much for the benefit of restaurants, but to encourage future nighttime events and downtown festivals centered on Square Park. I encourage that the Magnolia City Council require that the operators of these events sign contracts with the city to guarantee two things:
Put up a $500 bond to guarantee that any trash generated at these events – including all containers of alcohol – shall be properly collected and disposed by 2 a.m. of the morning following the event. The determination of whether a clean-up is adequate, and whether the bond should be returned, should be made by the mayor and police chief or their designees.
Require organizers of events at which alcohol is sold or served pay for the presence of a minimum of two certified law enforcement officers. These officers must be present one hour before the start of an event, and remain one hour after it ends. The amount to be paid is left to the City Council’s discretion.
The above requirements need not apply to any business or non-profit organization holding events solely within the confines of their own buildings, but only to events at Square Park, Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden, or on the open streets within the proposed entertainment district.
I believe my proposals to be fair and in the interest of downtown business owners, present and future residents, event organizers and to the city. I look forward to the City Council’s consideration of these suggestions as it contemplates the creation of a Magnolia Square Entertainment District.
Yours truly, Mike McNeill