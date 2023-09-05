We welcome back today as a seasonal advertiser the 2023 El Dorado Shootout at the Mystic Creek Golf Club. The event is part of the Epson Tour, in which many of the world’s best up-and-coming female golfers hope to earn valuable points toward receiving their LPGA tour card. There are several events associated with the El Dorado Shootout from September 18-24, which you can learn more about by clicking on the advertisement. The El Dorado Shootout is a unique event in South Arkansas which makes the most of Mystic Creek, while offering local residents a taste of the professional golf tour. We’re happy to help promote the Shootout among our readers and invite them to take a look at the events of which they can be a part.
People who read today’s top story about the potential for lithium production in Lafayette County might spot a familiar name on the byline, Dixie Edington. Dixie has been a friend since college and she spent many years reporting for the Banner-News. She also has a wealth of experience in county government, which made her just the person to put together the story about how Lafayette County looks to cope with a lithium boom. Dixie has also provided us with a great deal of back-office help that has resulted in many of the stories you read on this website on a monthly basis. However, the lithium piece is the first byline she’s received on magnoliareporter.com. We feel certain there will be more as the lithium story grows. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The Rotary Club of Magnolia will have as its Thursday speaker Steve Card, who is Land and External Affairs director for Albemarle Corporation in Magnolia. We’re sure that he will talk about the ongoing $540 million expansion happening at Albemarle’s Columbia County facilities, and one suspects that lithium will be mentioned. The club meets at noon in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
Five years ago, we reported that Hydro employees celebrated Health and Safety Day. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Over the weekend, we started a new poll about the 2024 presidential race. There’s lots of speculation as to the availability of either presumptive “major” party nominee due to death or imprisonment. Our poll offers options as to whether they will be the nominees, won’t be the nominees, or if one is nominated but not the other.
