The Square Market returns Saturday morning for its June-July run. It’s held on the block of North Jefferson Street between the Magnolia Square and West Union Street. Here’s hoping for a big turnout of vendors with fresh produce, baked goods and more. We’re also hoping for a lot of shoppers. The way to make sure that there’s an abundance of fruits, vegetables and more available is to make purchases from the vendors while they’re here. We’re encouraging our fellow citizens to make a good-faith effort to buy more locally-grown produce. Imagine the local economic impact if only 1 percent of the fruits, vegetables, beef and poultry products purchased at grocery stores came instead from farmers’ markets in Columbia County. We’d have the best of these products one could buy.
Our sandwich board sign has been on hiatus following the Magnolia Blossom Festival, but we’ve retooled it with MBF photos, and posters of events that are coming to the Magnolia Square. Our intent is to keep the sign’s contest specific to the square, and the events and businesses in the immediate vicinity. We’ll see how it goes.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we want to pass along the most interesting thing we’ve read in the past 24 hours. It’s an article by Chris Moody headlined, “Brain Drain: Small towns and developing countries are competing for top talent with these innovative incentive programs” that was published on the website, Freethink. It goes into detail about the positive impact of the coronavirus, which was to revolutionize workplace locations for millions of people worldwide. Moody opens with a vignette about a woman who works for a Chicago-based company, who Zooms to her job daily. While everyone sees her at her home office, she’s looking back at the view beyond her balcony in Bermuda. Nations like Bermuda, and cities like Tulsa, offer incentives for people to live and work from their locations for up to a year or more.
Oh, that Tom. Criticizing Dr. Fauci for educating the public through podcasts and magazine articles but not “having enough time to look into China’s lies about the virus.” But the junior senator can find the time to appear on Faux News almost hourly, talking mostly nonsense. Almost anything he uses as a cudgel now could also have been addressed by him last year, under a different president. He certainly doesn’t spend much time answering questions from voters with real concerns that don’t match his worldview, or to speak with anyone not part of the political elite in Arkansas’ 75 counties. He couldn’t even be bothered to be in Arkansas on Election Day.
The school children have been out for almost a full week now. We wonder how many wish they were going back to school next week.
Mulerider Kids College is June 28-July 1, followed by Mulerider Teen College on July 7-9. We do know that hundreds of young scholars are looking forward to those sessions. CLICK HERE for more.
Hard to believe we’ve now been in our new office for more than a year now.
