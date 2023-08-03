Used to be that there was an annual auction held at every county courthouse in Arkansas where the state accepted bids for property that had delinquent tax liens. Now, the state has switched to a regional auction site concept. If you are interested in buying delinquent property in Columbia County, you can attend an auction next week at the Union County Courthouse. CLICK HERE to see the story. Auctions in other neighboring counties will be held in the coming days. Like some of you, we used to watch those cable TV shows where scouts and buyers would race to acquire tax delinquent properties. Some people picked up great property for a virtual steal. Others spent a lot of money to acquire dumps. Fortunately, the State Land Office provides a lot of background on the prospective properties before the sale – the links to which are included in the article. A couple of cautions are important. Go take a look at the property before you make a bid, and run a title search. Don’t buy property unseen or under-investigated.
Been thinking about a new poll question if Mega Millions rolls past its current $1.25 billion jackpot on Friday. Something along the lines of how shameless would you be to ask money from a blood relative who won it. Maybe someone from South Arkansas will just go ahead and win it on Friday.
Morgan Baker, the theater teacher at Magnolia High School, will be the speaker at the noon Thursday meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia. It meets in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
Lots of hay has been bailed during the past week. One doesn’t have to go far afield to see the rolled bales.
No, lady, Mitch McConnell is not a clone.
Ten years ago, we reported that the first Arkansas example of a bermudagrass-eating stem maggot had been found in Columbia County. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Contact him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We’re already on the first page of Google but thanks for offering to help us with that.