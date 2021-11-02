magnoliareporter.com welcomes the Murphy Arts District as its newest advertising client. MAD has been responsible for the redevelopment of downtown El Dorado into an arts and entertainment district. It also books and promotes guest entertainers into its venues, and sponsors many special events. With hopes that the pandemic is behind us, MAD has hit the ground running. The next big act is comedian Ron White, who will appear on November 11 at First Financial Music Hall. Three Dog Night follows on November 20. The Murphy Arts District will use its space in the coming year to provide our readers with a convenient way to follow what’s happening in El Dorado, and to get tickets. We’re happy to help MAD tell the public about their broadening entertainment options in South Arkansas.
Another dining option in Magnolia. Kraving Louiziana will occupy the restaurant space next to the Coachman’s Inn, 426 E. Main. The business is a successor to LouiZiana Kravingz, which was open for a brief time in Waldo before closing in July 2019. It promises your Louisiana/Cajun seafood favorites, wings and more.
We have resumed our online polling in a slightly different format. We’re issuing our standard disclaimer that these polls are not scientific. But we do feel they’re a fairly accurate gauge of local opinion on most topics.
We’re with you, James.
It’s going to be cool outside for the next few days as South Arkansas’ brief fall season begins. Hope you have your snow shovel in hand or on order.
We recorded 5.36 inches of rain in October. About half of that came on October 1, with the rest spread out. magnoliareporter.com has recorded 64.66 inches of rain year-to-date. Recent November rainfalls:
November 2020 – 1.12
November 2019 – 2.33
November 2018 – 2.32
November 2017 – 1.72
November 2016 – 3.95
November 2015 – 5.15
November 2014 – 4.07
November 2013 – 5.15
November 2012 – 1.42
November 2011 – 3.24
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.