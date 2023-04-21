Among our favorite practices is to drive around and see what’s happening in the neighborhoods. We were happy to see a house on North Washington getting a remodel. A house on East Greene is getting what looks like a raze and rebuild. Another house is rising from a slab at a location on East Columbia that was destroyed by fire several years ago. We’re glad to see all of this work as it improves the quality of life in our neighborhoods, raises values, and returns property to useful condition. We continue to urge people with vacant or under-utilized residential property to get it in shape. Hundreds of construction workers will be in our area during the next five years for Albemarle Corporation’s expansion project. If the chips fall our way, we could also see more jobs as a result of lithium and lumber development. These people need places to live, and our citizens deserve an opportunity to make a buck through property renting or leasing. Study your property. Get a good repair/remodel estimate and determine how long it will take for you earn back that money and make a profit.
Spring flower baskets and banners with the new Magnolia logo have been installed around the Magnolia Square.
Saturday is Earth Day.
There was a dust-up during the legislative session about the status of Arkansas’ official state bird, the mockingbird. Paperwork got into motion to favor the painted bunting, which led to a counter-proposal for the mallard, which led to an expert recommendation that the Kentucky warbler might be a better choice. In the end, no action was taken but the minor controversy struck us as a great poll question. We added a couple of other birds into the mix – the big, aggressive blue jay, and the ungainly if powerful turkey vulture. So, should we keep the mockingbird or flock to another choice? Cast your vote.
The Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission will not meet this month.
Follow the bouncing ball.
The new Dorothy’s Diner, on East Main just off the Magnolia Square, has nailed down its official operating hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.
If we stand in just the right spot in front of Reporter Mansion, we can see five food service establishments within one block. In a few months, that number could be six. Possibly seven. So we're good.
Always amusing to receive “your account has been restricted” messages purporting to be from companies with which we’ve never done business.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Rushton Clinic and the SAU President’s Home had been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places. CLICK HERE to read the story.
The Magnolia Blossom Festival has notified buyers that Steak Cook-off tickets printed earlier have the wrong date for the cook-off. The correct date is Saturday, May 20. Corrected tickets are being printed.
During our newspaper days, we could easily recognize which reporter wrote a piece of copy, often by the consistent style or spelling mistakes they made. One of our “tells” is that we blow dates with awful regularity – Friday when we mean Saturday, or the 20th when we mean the 21st, that type of thing. So, we understand how someone can get a date wrong on a ticket.
Yes. We, too, have been experiencing intermittent Internet connectivity problems.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We don't disagree with the governor on everything. We fully support her campaign to raise awareness of Arkansas' great state park system. It is the envy of many of our neighbors.