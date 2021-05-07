We’ve often intended to make the short trip to Miracle Farms Market near Bodcaw but never managed to get the vehicle pointed that way. So, we decided to make a trip our mission last Saturday. We were delighted with our purchases there. Let’s start with the raw Jersey milk. The last time we’ve enjoyed cream-rising-to-the-top milk was about 55 years ago. Mr. Johnson used to deliver it to our home in Macedonia, and later to our new home in Magnolia until homogenized milk took over the household. When we pull milk out of the refrigerator, we still give it a good shake to this day. We’re not big milk consumers but we were anxious to give it a try. Our half-gallon was fresh and warm from the cow last Saturday and we can report that it’s still good this morning. Tastes just like milk. Maybe a little more body to it. The mild pork sausage got turned into patties. It is a little spicier than store-bought sausage but that’s a good thing. A bag of mixed greens provided us with a couple of days of salads, one of which was a salmon salad we whipped up. The bottle of honey, produced by the bees of Emmet, is wonderful. Still sitting in the freezer are a couple of packages of lamb. Our schedule hasn’t allowed us to do something with it yet. It may be a weekend treat. There were many other farm-fresh products available that we didn’t buy. Something to look forward to during another trip. The point here is that locally produced food is available from Miracle Farms Market and other places. Miracle Farms does a better job bringing all of its farm products together in one place, which is why it’s a fun field trip. We encourage everyone to support our local farmers and ranchers, and to enjoy eating farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, poultry, cattle and dairy products. CLICK HERE to see the Miracle Farms page on Facebook.
We’ve said this before: Imagine the local impact if just one percent of our food purchases was produced within 20 miles of Magnolia. That would pour thousands of dollars into the local economy. The producers would benefit and be able to expand. Consumers benefit from fresh, high-quality food. Everyone benefits by keeping money here.
People continue to remark about availability problems with chicken in Magnolia. This is a gentle reminder that, yes, you can produce your own chickens and soon have more eggs and chickens than you can stand. You will have to get past your concerns about killing and cleaning chickens, but many of our grandparents did. Backyard chicken production became a thing early in the pandemic. It will be interesting to see if America’s newfound appreciation for home-grown poultry continues as we move forward.
This time next week: The Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off. Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church sent out a dispatch encouraging diners to look for its Mexican food booth and its street tacos.
Columbia County Master Gardeners and a local landscaping service are reworking Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden ahead of the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
Put out your flags for the Magnolia Blossom Festival, in accordance with its theme.
Nailed it.
There were several reports of shots fired on Thursday night in the general area of East Union and King streets.
Furniture was being moved this week into the new College of Education building at Southern Arkansas University.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.