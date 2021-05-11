Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.