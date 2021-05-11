We heard a rumor about a potential new industry coming to South Central Arkansas, having to do with home construction. We checked it out with the name we heard, but a spokesman said the company is happy where it is, and has no plans to expand. Not to say another company with a similar name doesn’t have plans. Keeping our fingers crossed.
Watermelon.
Remember the COVID-19 clinic from 2-5:30 p.m. today at the Columbia County Health Unit. If you’ve been waiting for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, here’s your chance.
Perhaps disgruntled Californians who used to live in South Arkansas might be persuaded to come home. Why not Magnolia?
We can help you promote your Magnolia Blossom Festival activities if you let us know about them. Email the pertinent information to news@magnoliareporter.com .
The magnolia blossoms are bursting.
So now the junior senator from Arkansas wants to single out for special taxation the educational foundations of private universities, apparently because those universities support academic freedom. Oh, Tom.
Speaking of university foundations, the SAU Foundation plans to have the 11th annual Rip Powell Invitational on June 25 at Magnolia Country Club. More later.
Yes, it’s been yucky outside the past couple of days. But it looks like the weather for the Magnolia Blossom Festival will be grand. Mostly clear on Friday and Saturday, with highs around 80.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.