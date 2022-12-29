Several years ago, one of our friends described Magnolia as “landlocked,” in the context that there weren’t many places inside the highways that surround the town in which new housing construction was possible or desirable. The statement wasn’t really true then, and it’s certainly not true now. The city government has had dozens of dilapidated structures torn down and many more will be eliminated in the future. “Tear down and rebuilt” happens all the time. We think of what used to exist at the current Dollar General and Rocketfast sites, and at Holiday Inn Express and Walgreen’s on East Main, as positive developments along a major city street. The condemnation/demolition work has, over time, produced half-blocks and even whole blocks of vacant land, especially on the south side of Magnolia, that are ready for new housing construction. Can’t happen? Won’t happen? Well why not, Magnolia? The city has spent large sums of money in recent years to improve water and sewer service, streets and sidewalks on the south side of town. There’s a substantial amount of property on the south side where nice, small subdivisions could be built. Land costs should be reasonable. Potential homeowners should demand and lenders should support new single-family home construction on the south side. There would be no better stabilizing event in Magnolia than the construction of new, middle- to upper-income homes in Magnolia south of Main Street.
As much as we campaign for the rapid completion of four-laning U.S. 82 across South Arkansas, we encourage construction of a Magnolia west side highway bypass to connect U.S. 82 with U.S. 371 south, and eventually to Arkansas 19 and U.S. 79. This has been in the proposal stage since with 1960s and it’s time for ARDOT and our legislative delegation to get serious about it. We’re going to soon have a lot more truck traffic hauling bromine and wood products around the west side of Columbia County. We don’t need these trucks trying to come through Magnolia.
We are not impressed by Gov.-elect Sanders’ choice to replace state Education Secretary Johnny Key, who was one of Gov. Hutchinson’s less capable Cabinet members, with Jacob Oliva, the public schools chief for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The DeSantis regime and its fans in Florida are – how to say this politely – openly racist. Sanders has up to this point made some pretty fair Cabinet selections to compensate for her lack of practical governmental experience. The reappointment of Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther is such an example. Oliva is a reversal.
Ten years ago, we followed up on a previous report about a McNeil man who was shot and killed by a Columbia County deputy. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We will make a staffing announcement next week. The nature of the position is difficult to categorize.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his home. Nice spring weather we’re having the week after Christmas.