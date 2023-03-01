We formally welcome today a new temporary advertiser, WDR Builders. Its ad displays a 4,800-square-foot warehouse on East Calhoun that the company is offering for sale or lease. There is no clickthrough to a website or Facebook page – interested parties may call the number listed on the advertisement for more information. We thank WDR Builders for the opportunity to help it market the warehouse.
Arkansas Advocate, an independent news organization, continues to provide outstanding coverage of the Arkansas Legislature. Antoinette Grejeda’s Tuesday article on the education bill included the most telling statement yet as to why our legislative delegation – Reps. Jean and Andrews, and Sen. Crowell – should vote to reject the education bill. From Grejeda’s coverage: “Rep. Hope Duke (R-Gravette) said her constituents said the LEARNS Act feels like a ‘Washington-style’ bill that’s big, broad and will cost a lot of money. They’re worried large legislation like this will become the norm in Arkansas, Duke said.” CLICK HERE to read the full account.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon says Ies is putting on too much weight. Who isses he to judge?
Who can remember Walter Cronkite and not think about flying to the moon? It’s been a long time since we last polled readers on their desire to fly into outer space. About a decade ago, we polled about companies that were only then announcing plans to send paying tourists on brief, sub-orbital trips. So, we’re back to the question of whether you’d like to fly to the moon.
It’s been four years (last week) since the former daily newspaper in Magnolia became a weekly newspaper. It is still in operation (we get asked).
Saw a news story that following the COVID-19 crisis, there’s substantial conflict between employers, and people who want to continue to work remotely. Every industry is different. For example, it’s hard to make widgets if you’re not actually on the factory floor. On the other hand, many types of employment hardly require an office. Our field is one of the ladder. We can’t imagine returning to an employer’s office. Employers are in a tough fix. People have more job options than ever before. We’ve seen it coming for decades, but most Americans failed to recognize the labor shortage that would result from declining birth rates, higher incarceration rates, and the mindless war on immigration. “People don’t want to work” really means, people don’t want to work for YOU. It will take our best minds to figure out how to meet these challenges.
Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head.
One year ago, we reported that the City of Magnolia has released its new marketing logos. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.