A few candidates have submitted statements to magnoliareporter.com announcing their intent to run for public office next year. The filing period starts at noon Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and ends a week later at noon Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Party primary elections are Tuesday, May 24. Party runoffs are June 21. The general election is November 8, 2022. While the presidency won’t be at stake, there will be statewide races and federal and state legislative contests. In Columbia County, the County Judge and County Assessor won’t have incumbents as both posts are presently filled by appointees. Bottom line: If you’re interested in running for public office in 2022, time is short. magnoliareporter.com will accept statements of candidacy for free publication through 5 p.m. on the final day of the filing period – March 1.
We are preparing our quarterly article about events being planned for this area in the fall of 2021. Fall begins Wednesday. Please send your fall event information to news@magnoliareporter.com.
Noticed a news brief that Arkansas Razorbacks football coach Sam Pittman has purchased a home on Lake Hamilton. Yeah, win or lose, we wouldn’t want to live in Fayetteville.
The weather of the past few days does appear to be more autumn-like.
Friday is Constitution Day. magnoliareporter.com will give the occasion a little shout-out tomorrow.
It’s an interconnected world. Canadian-owned Standard Lithium announced Wednesday that it is joining with Norwegian-owned Aqualung Carbon Capture AS to deploy Aqualung’s proprietary carbon capture technology at Mission Creek’s gas processing plant near the Philadelphia community. Another Norway-based company already has a substantial presence in Columbia County. Hydro owns Alumax. Within its home base, Hydro wants to become a European leader in lithium battery production. All rather circular.
