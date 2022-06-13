Elsewhere today is the notice that the Union Pacific Railroad will spend about three days, starting Tuesday, to repair the Arkansas 98B crossing in McNeil. We’ve been on something of a tear lately about railroads, rail delays, rail commerce, the poor state (Third World status) of U.S. passenger rail – you get it. It’s great that rail work is being performed in Columbia County. This should be a big year for railroads in Columbia County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is supposed to bid this year the reconstruction of the U.S. 82 railroad overpass near the Lafayette County line – a $17 million plus project. The Louisiana & North West Railroad is also expected to start work on a $3.4 million project. It will improve approximately 25 miles of mainline track in Columbia County. This will include upgrading about 17 track miles to handle 286,000-pound capacity railcars and construction of three new sidings.
Columbia County is under a heat advisory today, but rain was the big problem on Saturday. Still, the Pedals for Compassion bicycle ride and the Square Market both happened, despite the rain. That’s the thing with any outdoor event. One must prepare for the intervention of weather. We give both events credit for their perseverance.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 3.35 inches of rain in June, and 28.5 inches for the calendar year.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet this month.
Ten years ago, Southern Arkansas University made permanent the appointment of Steve Browning as athletic director. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has reinstated the Arkansas School Safety Commission. He wants the commission to make recommendations to follow up on the old commission’s 2018 report. There are two commission members from South Arkansas: Secretary Jami Cook, director, Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy; and Ricky Hopkins, a parent from the Prescott School District. The 2018 report focused on what schools can or should do to improve safety – “safety” being interpreted to mean keeping maniacs from shooting up school campuses. However, until the Arkansas Legislature is willing to cut the high level of access to military-style weapons by people who shouldn’t have them, the committee’s report will be useless.
One suggestion: A person convicted of injuring a spouse should not be allowed to own or possession a firearm in Arkansas. Ever. And, his or her probation officer should have the authority to check said person’s home or property to make sure they’re not cheating. We can’t understand why such a law should even be regarded as controversial in 2022.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.