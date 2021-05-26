We’ve started a brief run today of an advertisement on behalf of Columbia County Assessor Voyles Martin. She is reminding residents that Tuesday, June 1 is the effective deadline to assess property. People who click on the ad will be redirected to a website where they can assess their property and pay taxes. We appreciate Columbia County and other elected officials who recognize that magnoliareporter.com is a great way to reach citizens with important messages.
Southern Arkansas University’s Theatre Department has released its tentative live show schedule for the coming academic year. William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and the musical “Chicago” are the fall selections. Both will be performed in Harton Theatre. The play “She Kills Monsters” will be performed at Harton Theatre in Spring 2022, followed by a production of “Guys and Dolls” at the Magnolia Arts Center.
Looking forward to learning about the great shows that the fledging Magnolia High School Theater Department plans for its wonderful new venue in 2021-22.
As we left a store on Tuesday evening, a young girl pointed out a rainbow to her family. Yes. It’s nice that children get excited about rainbows.
Back to normal.
We’ve been asked: The purple bicycles around town promote the upcoming Pedals for Compassion tour of Columbia County. The event will benefit the Compassion’s Foundation’s women’s shelter.
Wow. The school year is almost over. Can you believe it?
Detective Leroy Martin will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon Thursday at BancorpSouth.
We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Monday, Arkansas Business published an interview headlined “Patrick Fisk Says Meat Markets Work from Home.” Fisk, who holds an ag business degree from SAU, is director of the Livestock & Poultry Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. In the article, he answers several questions about the division.
Someone needs to explain the concept of federalism to the Arkansas attorney general. Arkansas doesn’t get to set American foreign policy. That’s set by the president of the moment. Arkansas legislators in 2017 passed a law that prohibits public entities – universities, for example -- from contracting and investing in companies that boycott Israel. Why Arkansas legislators think this is their business escapes us. But our state attorney general thinks she has to defend this nonsense and met this week with an Israeli counsel in furtherance of her effort to overturn the decision of a federal appeals court that also believes the state’s position is untenable.
