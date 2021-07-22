We grant that today’s story from our content partner, Arkansas Nonprofit News Network, about the Hernando DeSoto Bridge situation is longish, but it’s comprehensive. CLICK HERE to see the story. However, it’s worth it because it gives us another opportunity to egg the Arkansas Department of Transportation about the fact that it would have been wise to have paid for the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas by now. An improved U.S. 82 could have taken a lot of pressure off the stricken Interstate 40 bridge between Arkansas and Tennessee. ArDOT can still do more to upgrade this vital east-west connector through Arkansas and to benefit commerce for those cities and towns through which it runs. We hope our business, civic and political leaders get this message, too, and take the time to send an email to their ArDOT connections reminding them of the fact. Feel free to attach the ANNN story.
A note that ANNN partnered with the Daily Memphian to produce the bridge story. The Daily Memphian is not a newspaper. It is, like magnoliareporter.com, an exclusively online news website. And it is, like us, a proud member of the Local Independent Online News Publishers Association. LION is composed of a rapidly growing number of news entrepreneurs that have, in cases such as ours, rendered legacy print publications in their communities irrelevant. If you hear TV stories or see printed laments that “local news is dead,” don’t believe it. Publications like the Daily Memphian and magnoliareporter.com are proving that statement wrong every day. Local news has not retreated. It has redeployed online.
Southern Aluminum has taken over the building at the northwest corner of Vine and Greene streets for use as a warehouse. It’s also making fuller use of a building and yard further up the road on North Vine for storage and as a place to park its trailers. All this is by way of saying that Southern Aluminum continues to grow its metal table fabrication business.
The Magnolia City Council will not meet in July due to a lack of business.
Dr. Moises Menendez is speaking to the Rotary Club of Magnolia today on the topic of great scientists. The club meets at noon in the Cal Partee Room at BancorpSouth.
Chill Honey Bunny.
We had to employ weapons of wasp destruction on Wednesday, which included chemical warfare. Wasps do like our shaded porch and its best to stay on top of the situation. We not only have to look up, but to look under some things.
