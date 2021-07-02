Rumors have been circulating for several weeks that El Dorado’s Griffin Restaurant might become a new location for Christy Ouei’s MuleKick. These rumors were confirmed on Thursday when MuleKick and the Murphy Arts District announced an agreement that MuleKick will lease the facility in downtown El Dorado. The Murphy Arts District made a good decision. We must admit that we had never eaten at the Griffin and after it closed at the start of the pandemic, we would never have the opportunity. But we also have to say that the old Griffin menu was somewhat aspirational cost-wise. We’re confident that MuleKick and Ouei will be able to attract a good, and younger, clientele of the type that the Murphy Arts District wants. This is a good thing for MAD and El Dorado.
With an out-of-town location, we suppose this new move officially makes MuleKick a “small regional chain.” Who would have thought that Magnolia would become home to two of them? Robert Smith and his Flying Burger & Seafood now has 10 locations in four states after launching from Magnolia. We wish success to both.
PizzaQ never quite made it that far.
We were contacted Thursday by someone who is looking for information about two sawmills in the Village and Ogemaw communities that were operated in the 1940s by Garland “Jiggs” Anthony Jr. He was married to Melba Jewell Franklin. If you know anything about the history and operation of these mills, email us at news@magnoliareporter.com and we will put you in touch with our caller.
Why not Magnolia … for more medical specialists. Dr. Anselm Tintinu, a general surgeon, opened his Magnolia practice a year ago on Thursday. Dr. Kevin Rudder, an orthopedic surgeon, opened last month. Keep the momentum going. If you run into a current or aspiring medical specialist during the holiday, ask, “Why not Magnolia?”
College athletes are going to find out that there are a lot of college athletes, and that being able to profit from their names, images and likenesses won’t be the easy thing they might imagine. They will face the same problems every brand must confront. How to reach a greater audience. Protecting the brand and image. Making wise investments with any profits they do generate. Paying taxes. A few 19-20 something athletes can pull it off. Most won’t have a clue or will go broke in the process. And that’s just what America needs. Broke young athletes in a position to influence contest outcomes. What could possibly go wrong?
This column will not be published on Monday. Enjoy your 4th of July holiday and stay safe.
Upset because she’s banned.
Monday's Columbia County trash collection routes will be run as usual.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.