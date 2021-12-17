Coming in the mail was the annual solicitation from the United Way of Columbia County. The United Way raises money to help support several agencies that assist people with special needs, programs for young people, programs for old people, and to help the needy or vulnerable people in our community. It’s likely that you support one or more of these groups already as a personal cause or interest, and that’s fine. But if you are the person who likes to write one check to assist many groups, the United Way is a good way to go. A check mailed to the United Way of Columbia County, P.O. Box 934, Magnolia, AR 71754-0934 helps the following groups: Living Water Domestic Violence Shelter, Southern Christian Mission, Salvation Army, Magnolia Specialized Services, Magnolia-Columbia County Literacy Council, Hospitality House, Diamond Council of the Girl Scouts, 4-H Clubs, Compassion’s Foundation, Columbia County Senior Meal Services, Columbia County Independent Living, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts of America and Abilities Unlimited.
Got a notice Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Corrections about a Greene County inmate who took his own life at the Mississippi County Work Release Center. It would be sad any time of year, but it serves as a reminder that at any given time, about 18,000 people are held in Arkansas prisons – not counting local jails. Yes. Practically all of them have, shall we say, earned the right to be there. But let’s remember also that America – as a society – has a lot of work to do creating a penal and criminal justice system that’s fair and that seeks to reduce the prison population through reform programs. The United States keeps a higher percentage of its population behind bars than any other nation. Take just a moment to remember the people who are in prison, and their families, who are imprisoned this holiday season.
Interesting news in the chicken industry. A mistrial was declared this week by a federal judge in Denver after a jury could not reach a verdict against major chicken producers. Bid rigging and price-fixing allegations were made against Tyson Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride, Perdue Farms and others, with the government claiming their executives conspired to limit competition. Although some companies have fired employees for price-fixing, and other companies have cooperated with prosecutors to escape prosecution, the jury deadlocked after four days of deliberation. Many civil suits are still in the works as protein buyers are suing over what they claim are anti-competitive practices.
We always give respect to the Independence Bowl, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Shreveport. It is a minor affair as bowl games go, but it’s managed to hang in there for 45 years while many other bowl games have been born, lived and died. Brigham Young plays Alabama-Birmingham.
If we had any Albemarle Corporation or Standard Lithium stock, which we don’t, we’d hang onto it. Albemarle was trading at under $230 today, after its record high of $281.43 on November 19. Standard Lithium is under $9, after its November 5 high of $11.49. A Goldman Sachs analyst on Tuesday downgraded Albemarle to “sell” from “hold.” Standard Lithium is still recovering from a short-seller’s advice last month. Standard Lithium got a big boost after that with an announcement of a major investment from Koch family interests. It’s like this. Lithium is a volatile commodity right now. It’s going to go up and down. Just remember that. But with all of the announcements about new lithium battery plants springing up, well, all that lithium is going to have to come from somewhere.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.